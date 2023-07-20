Miami’s Newest Rideshare App Lets You Name Your Own Price

While it’s standard practice to haggle over the price of a taxi ride in some other countries around the world, that was never the case in the U.S. until now.

A new app called inDrive is bringing that time-honored tradition to South Florida this week. The service—which is already active in 655 cities and 48 countries—creates a virtual way to negotiate the price of a ride that can save you some serious money. When it rolls out in Miami this week, it’ll be the app’s first expansion into the U.S.

The concept is pretty simple. You open up the app, then put in your location and destination, just like you would with other rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft. The only difference is inDrive also allows you to enter a price you think is fair for the ride.

Drivers in the area are then alerted to your offer and can accept or send a counteroffer. Before selecting an offer, you can see where the drivers are, what kind of car they drive, and other important information, giving users a little more choice than with other apps.

“You get to negotiate in a safe environment with safe pricing, and you get to choose.” says Eddy Velazquez, inDrive’s head of driver operations. “This isn’t driven by algorithms or [set] pricing. If you’re at a concert and trying to get out, you’re paying all kinds of premiums. This empowers drivers and passengers, and we’re excited to get into South Florida.”