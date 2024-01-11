Miami’s Last Roller Rink Almost Went Under—Until This Family Stepped In

Miami Roller Rink | Photo by Amanda Julca for Thrillist Miami Roller Rink | Photo by Amanda Julca for Thrillist

Whether you knew it as Super Wheels, Hot Wheels, or Thunder Wheels, you’re not a real Miamian if you haven’t gone to at least one birthday party at the roller rink located in the ever-evolving Crystal Shopping Center in Kendall. But the city’s longest standing roller rink—and the last one of its kind in the 305—was recently at risk of shutting down for good. To kick off 2024, the space will reopen as Miami Roller Rink thanks to a Kendall family that stepped in to save the space from extinction and ultimately becoming another condo or some kind of storage facility. The rink has been continuously open and operating since 1977, so when Gabe Colon and Pam Mostacero first heard the establishment was on the market they thought it was a mistake. “We were like ‘What do you mean? It can’t close!’ and we had to double check the listing,” says Mostacero. Once the couple heard some bidders planned to change the nature of the property, they took action to save the beloved space that’s become so important to their family.

Gabe Colon, Pam Mostacero, and their two daughters | Photo by Amanda Julca for Thrillist

The new owners spent the last three years watching their two daughters (ages 8 and 13) become competition-winning skaters, representing Miami in the Southern region of USA Roller Sports as part of Super Wheels' roller skating team. The rink was more than a hangout spot for the family—it had become a second home. “I’ve watched the impact that skating has had on my girls. They’ve grown so much and have become so strong and brave and confident," says Mostacero. "Taking classes and being on the skating team has given them a sense of community and pride—†he thought of them losing that focus and passion if the rink were to close was too much for us to handle.” Colon and Mostacero still have full time careers outside of the rink, but they are completely committed to ensuring the rink remains a space for the community to gather. With support and guidance from the Roller Skating Association and its former owner Thomas Mitchell, the 30,000 square foot rink will continue to host themed events, classes with world-class coaches like Gloria Manning, and everyone’s favorite Monday Adult Night.

Photo by Amanda Julca for Thrillist

As for its look, don’t expect any drastic changes beyond some much-needed deep cleaning and a shiny new (and very Miami) pink and teal sign out front. The couple is committed to maintaining the rink’s status as a true Miami institution. Their ultimate goal is to celebrate its past while also welcoming a successful future, and keeping the legacy alive and making their daughters proud are the couple's biggest motivators. “It felt so surreal to see this huge Miami Roller Rink sign,” says Mostacero. “It was truly overwhelming and suddenly felt so real—like we did it. We saved it, it’s here, and it’s not going anywhere.”