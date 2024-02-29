Take a Walk on Florida’s Wild Side in Everglades City

Florida contains multitudes. There’s the northern part, which culturally qualifies as the Deep South. Orlando is the Land of the Mouse and its many exurbs are primarily characterized by the strip mall. Then there’s Miami, which is basically its own country within a country—sort of like Vatican City but with great food and vaguely terrifying highway driving.

Just 90 minutes south of that metropolis is what many refer to as the last great bit of wilderness in the US, and for good reason. The Everglades boasts a national park and two wildlife preserves within minutes of each other, as well as something for every adventurous traveler, regardless of their comfort with or around alligators. More physically active tourists can kayak down the Turner River, and people who just want a distanced peak of the beautiful local fauna have their choice of well-maintained trails and boardwalks to peer off of, as well as a plethora of airboat tours at their disposal.

Surrounded by that expanse of nature is Everglades City, a tiny stretch of a town that has admittedly seen better days due to a 1985 ban on commercial fishing and its aftereffects. But as the largest wetland in the states with endless opportunities for adventure, those who are willing to take the trek will still be vastly rewarded.