Take a Walk on Florida’s Wild Side in Everglades City
Head to Everglades City to find alligators, Swamp Apes, and a disappearing way of life.
Florida contains multitudes. There’s the northern part, which culturally qualifies as the Deep South. Orlando is the Land of the Mouse and its many exurbs are primarily characterized by the strip mall. Then there’s Miami, which is basically its own country within a country—sort of like Vatican City but with great food and vaguely terrifying highway driving.
Just 90 minutes south of that metropolis is what many refer to as the last great bit of wilderness in the US, and for good reason. The Everglades boasts a national park and two wildlife preserves within minutes of each other, as well as something for every adventurous traveler, regardless of their comfort with or around alligators. More physically active tourists can kayak down the Turner River, and people who just want a distanced peak of the beautiful local fauna have their choice of well-maintained trails and boardwalks to peer off of, as well as a plethora of airboat tours at their disposal.
Surrounded by that expanse of nature is Everglades City, a tiny stretch of a town that has admittedly seen better days due to a 1985 ban on commercial fishing and its aftereffects. But as the largest wetland in the states with endless opportunities for adventure, those who are willing to take the trek will still be vastly rewarded.
Travel time:
1 hour and 45 minutes from Miami
1 hour and 40 minutes from Fort Myers
50 minutes from Naples
If you don’t do anything else: Kayak the Turner River
Tod Dahlke is a former producer for MTV who grew up in Fort Myers. After a career in Hollywood, he moved to Everglades City back in 2009, bought a couple of kayaks, and set up what is one of the best bang-for-your-buck tour groups in the area. For a mere hundred bucks and change, he or one of his knowledgeable guides will take you and a friend down a leisurely trip on the Turner River, which runs all the way out to the Gulf of Mexico, although you won’t go quite that far.
Instead, you’ll paddle (or, more likely, just sort-of rudder using one half of the paddle) for a leisurely 1.5 miles while stopping to spy alligators, bromeliads, and Blue Herons (which are, shockingly enough, a predator to alligators). In all, it takes about three or four hours, and you can check off tons of wildlife sightings on your Everglades bucket list. If you want to see an alligator up close while chatting with naturalists and local boosters who know their stuff, this is the way to do it. Dahlke might not be a producer anymore, but he knows how to manufacture a Florida experience that’s unforgettable through Tour the Everglades.
Fill Your Days
Outdoor activities in Everglades City
Visitors will start seeing dozens of billboards for airboat tours about 45 minutes out. But Wooten’s is one of the oldest operators in the area, dating back to 1953. It’s now owned by a family of relative newcomers who moved to the Glades in the early 2000s, but this influx of capital and new blood doesn’t mean that Wooten’s has lost its charm or credibility—far from it. Your captain will most likely be someone who grew up on the water, though they will now have been certified by the Coast Guard. Wooten’s offers a variety of tours, all of which center around a ride through a swath of privately owned swamp. Give the experience about two hours, plus a little more if you decide you want to do a self-guided hike on their boardwalk. Oh, and included with all packages is the opportunity to hold a baby alligator. Maybe a little hokey, but definitely up-close-and-personal.
If you’re coming from Naples rather than Miami, it’s worth stopping at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, which is home to the largest bald cypress tree stand in the world. Its history began in the 1950s, when unregulated logging had all but destroyed this native tree, which was desirable during Florida’s development boom for its relatively smooth wood. Sensing the possibility of extinction, the then-president of the Audubon Society bought 13,000 acres and converted them into a park with a 2.25-mile boardwalk that you can tour with guides like Arnie Collins, who’s retired here from Detroit and knows the Western Everglades as well as any born-and-raised naturalist. General admission is $17, and Sunday tours are offered by four different people who all put their own spin on the park.
Meanwhile, you’re looking for something a little less commercial once you’re in town, Kent Daniels is a 10th-generation local who served both state and federal time during South Florida’s pot-running era (watch the documentary Square Grouper before visiting to get a sense of how the drug trade affected this area). Now he’s a damn good private fishing guide and amateur historian who knows the Ten Thousand Islands like the back of his hand and will set you up to bait fish for snook and snapper. If nothing else bites besides ladyfish—not good eating—you can at least feed the rest of your shrimp to the many brown pelicans that live near where he docks for a good show. He runs his boat out of nearby Chokoloskee and can be contacted via email.
Arts, culture, and shopping in Everglades City
The Museum of the Everglades is one of five free local museums, and by far the largest. The guy running it is originally from Wisconsin, but like many Northerners before him, he’s turned his fascination with this swampy wilderness into both an avocation and a passion. It’s a great place to learn about the history of the Calusa tribe, the Spanish explorers who came later; the Collier family, after which the county is named; and the local Gladesman culture that still manages to persist despite every conceivable challenge.
Meanwhile, the Skunk Ape Headquarters in Ochopee (another teeny tiny community that is basically synonymous with Everglades City) is one of the great roadside attractions in America. For those who don’t know, the titular cryptid is kind of like the Florida version of BigFoot. The proprietor, Dave Shealey, claims to have 60 prints from the creature in his collection and spends five months out of the year looking for more. Besides putting in 10 to 12 miles per night, he’s also risking life and limb to spread awareness about the Skunk Ape. “Logistically, you’re going to trip on an alligator at least once when you’re doing that much walking out there,” he says. “That’s just the law of averages.” Not that he’s afraid of critters—a 400-pound reticulated python named Goldie also lives there.
Meanwhile, the Smallwood Store is a marvel of engineering that has survived more hurricanes than you can count. They’ll charge you a few bucks to get in and it’s not much more than a souvenir shop and quasi museum, but it’s worth it to hear the story of how the area’s infamous serial killer was taken out by a firing squad behind back. There’s tons of good South Florida history books and fiction on offer, as well as souvenirs that showcase quirky local stories.
Eat, Drink, and Sleep
Restaurants and bars in Everglades City
The Rod & Gun Club is probably the most historic place in Everglades City besides the Smallwood Store. It’s not the best place to get food in town—you’ll want to go somewhere that sells seafood fresh off the boat for that—but it’s worth having a beer at the hotel bar in order to catch a glimpse of the wood-paneled walls and taxidermy. Several presidents and Ernest Hemingway all visited back when Florida was basically a one-stop shop to fill up one’s man cave. Bears, alligators, panthers—everything was on the table for the intrepid sportsman back in the day—and this is where you can see some of their spoils.
Camilla Street Cafe is a better option for lunch. It’s one of a handful of places to sample local seafood, even if it’s a little bit on the expensive side. But that’s par-for-the-course. Everglades City is pretty remote, so expect everything to cost about four dollars more than you might pay normally. There’s also Joanie’s Blue Crab Cafe, which is the oldest standing building in the Everglades and has the stories and menu (think frog legs and lima bean stew) to prove it. If you’re not looking for ambience, it’s much cheaper to get stone crabs wholesale at Grimm’s Stone Crab and eat them under the covered pavilion and McLeod Park.
For those sick of seafood, HavAnnA Cafe is a charming Cuban restaurant that’s technically located in Chokoloskee, which was its own island until a causeway was built to connect it to Everglades City back in the ‘50s. But don’t worry—it’s only about six minutes away by car. It’s now owned by Carlos and Dulce Valdes who are striving to make this area more of a destination for gay tourists. Start the day with a cafecito and some empanadas, or a beer and a plate of mojo pork served with rice, beans, and maduros when it’s time to watch the sun set. Stone crabs are available when in season here, too, if you’re the kind of person who never gets sick of seafood.
Lastly, there’s a cafe counter called Nely’s Corner that sells very decent coffee, smoothies, and sandwiches to take out on whatever boating excursion you’re heading toward. It’s inside the local bait shop/outfitters/one-stop-shop, where you can also sit and enjoy a $5 slice of Key Lime Pie before you fill up your tank and head back down the Tamiami Trail toward whichever airport you flew into.
Where to stay in Everglades City
If you’re open to camping and want to experience the Everglades up-close-and-personal, Panther Key is the place to do it. You’ll need a guide to get there, and a backcountry pass to stay, but it’s worth it to get to one of the only places in Florida where you’ll get a clear view of the stars at night. This is a similar experience to one you could have in the Dry Tortugas National Park, but it’s much easier to get here than it is to the third-least-visited park in the system, which is only accessible via an expensive ferry.
For more traditional accommodations, the Ivey House is a good place to try, situated right on the main drag for easy access to whatever activities drew you here in the first place. Those willing to spend a little more should try Everglades Isle, which offers more amenities like a pool, billiards, and pickleball courts.