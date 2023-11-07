Move Over Austin, St. Petersburg Is the New Capital of Weird

It’s tempting to keep St. Petersburg a secret. If recent history tells us anything, as soon as a city shows a burgeoning art scene or quirky, creative places, the masses follow and it quickly becomes overdone and expensive. Portland, Austin, and Nashville can all tell you that story, but somehow St. Petersburg, Florida has remained under the radar.

Part of that might be because the city sits in the shadow of its across-the-bay neighbor Tampa, and under the looming cultural presence of Miami. But St. Pete’s ability to keep things low key has more to do with locals who take pride in their neighborhood spots. “People really care, the community cares about culture,” says Liz Dimmitt, the CEO of the city’s immersive Floridian art showcase, Fairgrounds. “People are invested in their town, and the cultural scene has some activism to it, so people are proud.”

That pride has given the western part of Tampa Bay a true gem of a weekend getaway, a place to escape the state’s hectic cities and meandering suburbs, and immerse yourself in unexpected art and quick-witted people. St. Petersburg is a place where you can lay on the beach all morning, peruse Dali’s masterpieces in the afternoon, and wander through art galleries at night. Then retire to a rooftop bar atop a hotel that’s been standing for 100 years. So come along to the urban jewel of the Gulf Coast, and discover why St. Petersburg is the Sunshine State’s coolest city.

Travel time:

4 hours from Miami