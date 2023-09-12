You Don’t Need a Passport for This Caribbean-Style Getaway Near Miami

Just an hour south of bustling Miami sits a tropical spot that feels a world away—yet doesn't require a passport. The Caribbean-esque Florida Keys are a vacation destination for people from all over, but Miami locals are lucky to have all that beauty and tropical feel right in our backyards.

Key Largo is an especially great weekend getaway thanks to its position as the northernmost island in the string of Keys and therefore its close proximity from South Florida and the Miami International Airport. Home to tropical hardwoods, winding creeks, two state parks, a national park, and a portion of a national marine sanctuary, Key Largo boasts some of the most fascinating botanical scenery in the state.

Once a tranquil haven for scuba divers and snorkeling enthusiasts, Key Largo has transformed into a vibrant destination that caters to a diverse range of interests, including water sports, nightlife, culinary delights, and of course, some of the most breathtaking outdoor experiences in Florida.

Once you escape hectic Miami and hit the road, you'll be on the scenic Overseas Highway, one of the most scenic drives in the country and your passport to an island getaway.

Travel time:

1 hour from Miami by car

1 hour and 15 mins from Miami International Airport via Keys Shuttle