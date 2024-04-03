Play ‘The Traitors’ Without Traveling to Scotland at This Miami Hotel

If the gripping second season of The Traitors has you hungry for some low-stakes betrayal, reality TV-style drama, and murder, you’re in luck. There’s no need to gather a bunch of ruthless reality stars, heavyweight champions, and British politicians or even book a castle in the Scottish Highlands for a weekend getaway (though you certainly could with our help).

That’s because South Beach’s Kimpton Surfcomber has created a special package where up to 10 people can play The Traitors literally right on the sand at this stunning Miami hotel. The hotel’s new “The Betrayers” package launched this month, where Surfcomber’s activity staff leads you through up to three days of challenges, murders, banishments, and betrayals, all in hopes of winning prizes like free hotel stays and a boatload of IHG points.

Here's how it works: You and your crew of up to 10 book The Betrayers package. You send profile sheets and headshots to the Surfcomber ahead of time, which its DAYLIFE activities staff pores over in great detail. On your first morning, the lead game host—think of them as a tropical Alan Cumming—meets you in one of the hotel’s meeting rooms or pool cabanas for a kickoff mimosa toast. Then, the whole group is blindfolded, and your host selects the traitors.

Throughout the day, the group participates in several challenges, each one adding IHG points and prizes to the winners’ pot. Those prizes range from free nights at the Surfcomber to cabana reservations and up to 150,000 IHG Points. Unlike on the TV show, there’ll be no bugs dropped on your head and no risk of being buried alive. Think fun, vacation-y stuff like beach relay races and rousing games of Name That Tune.