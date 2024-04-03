Play ‘The Traitors’ Without Traveling to Scotland at This Miami Hotel
Swap the Scottish Highlands for South Beach.
If the gripping second season of The Traitors has you hungry for some low-stakes betrayal, reality TV-style drama, and murder, you’re in luck. There’s no need to gather a bunch of ruthless reality stars, heavyweight champions, and British politicians or even book a castle in the Scottish Highlands for a weekend getaway (though you certainly could with our help).
That’s because South Beach’s Kimpton Surfcomber has created a special package where up to 10 people can play The Traitors literally right on the sand at this stunning Miami hotel. The hotel’s new “The Betrayers” package launched this month, where Surfcomber’s activity staff leads you through up to three days of challenges, murders, banishments, and betrayals, all in hopes of winning prizes like free hotel stays and a boatload of IHG points.
Here's how it works: You and your crew of up to 10 book The Betrayers package. You send profile sheets and headshots to the Surfcomber ahead of time, which its DAYLIFE activities staff pores over in great detail. On your first morning, the lead game host—think of them as a tropical Alan Cumming—meets you in one of the hotel’s meeting rooms or pool cabanas for a kickoff mimosa toast. Then, the whole group is blindfolded, and your host selects the traitors.
Throughout the day, the group participates in several challenges, each one adding IHG points and prizes to the winners’ pot. Those prizes range from free nights at the Surfcomber to cabana reservations and up to 150,000 IHG Points. Unlike on the TV show, there’ll be no bugs dropped on your head and no risk of being buried alive. Think fun, vacation-y stuff like beach relay races and rousing games of Name That Tune.
After each challenge, the group adjourns for a “murder,” where everyone is blindfolded yet again and the Traitors discreetly pick their victim. That poor soul gets a murder notice, courtesy of the Surfcomber (and the traitors). Hotel staff escorts the remaining blindfolded participants one by one to the Social Club restaurant and bar, where much like during breakfast in the castle your group discovers who’s been offed.
Later, what’s left of the group meets for a Banishing session, where they argue like proper Real Housewives about who they believe is a traitor, and “banish” one or more people to the mean streets of South Beach.
The day, or days, continue in much the same fashion, with murders, roundtable banishings, and activities filling the agenda until only four players are left. The final four vote on whether to finish the game or go through another round of banishing. Once everyone votes to finish, players reveal whether they’re Traitors or Faithfuls. If even one traitor is left, they take the whole pot. Otherwise, the IHG points and free stays get split evenly.
“We've created an immersive reality TV competition experience right here in Miami Beach,” says Mohan Koka, Kimpton Surfcomber’s general manager. "From thrilling challenges to strategic gameplay, this package promises laughter, camaraderie, and memories to treasure."
The package starts at $4,000 and is available to guests staying two or three nights. It does not include your room charge, but does include welcome drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The hotel is also offering the game in a condensed one-day version so locals can get in on the fun. No word on whether you’ll get a cool Parvati-inspired headband, but feel free to get creative and make your own.
If a good, old-fashioned weekend of scavenger hunts and lying to your friends seems like a fun family reunion, bachelor or bachelorette party, or weekend getaway, email the Kimpton Surfcomber at sales@surfcomber.com and they’ll get you sorted.