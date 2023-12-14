5 Reasons to Extend Your Cruise Vacation in Miami

Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

As the "Cruise Capital of the World," Miami sees an influx of visitors throughout the holiday season, welcoming more than 4 million passengers in 2022 alone. At PortMiami, travelers board massive cruise ships departing to the legendary sandy beaches of the Caribbean, the Mayan ruins in Mexico, and water parks in the Bahamas. While you may be tempted to head home after the ship docks, extending your vacation in Miami is worthy of a stop on any cruise itinerary. The city offers so much more to see, do, eat, and drink beyond its port. Visitors can gaze at the famous street-art murals in Wynwood, learn how to salsa dance in Little Havana, or see alligators up-close in the Everglades. So whether you decide to arrive early or stay a few days post-cruise, here’s how to enjoy all that Miami has to offer.

Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

Lounge under a cabana Miami is known for its destination-worthy beaches, and if there’s one must-visit beach, the iconic South Beach is it. Bike down the historic boardwalk, made up of Art Deco buildings and hotels, and take in the beach-goers and bodybuilders as you pass by. If you’re looking for a more luxurious experience, check into one of Miami's many five-star hotels, enjoy tropical cocktails in a full-service poolside cabana, or charter a boat to sail though Biscayne Bay. After a day in the sun, retreat back to your abode by hopping on the free trolley that runs up and down Ocean Drive.

Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

See famous works of art in real life Art fairs, museums, and private collections have made Miami an epicenter of contemporary art. To see some of its most stunning works, make your way to Wynwood and its famous street murals. You’ll need to buy timed tickets to view the neighborhood’s main attraction, the Wynwood Walls, but you can walk down surrounding streets to see plenty of art and installations on public display. For visitors traveling with kids who are in search of more hands-on cultural experiences, check out one of Miami’s many family-friendly museums. Visit the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science to see hammerhead sharks gliding through the aquarium or stargaze at the night sky in the planetarium.

Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

Live life like a local It’s nearly impossible to visit Miami without feeling the influence of Cuban culture. To get a grasp of local life, head to Little Havana. Stroll down Calle Ocho, the community’s central belt, and learn how to salsa dance at the historic Ball & Chain, then stop into El Rey De Las Fritas for an authentic frita Cubana, a beef hamburger topped with sauteed onions and shoestring fries. If one of Miami’s major league sports teams is playing at home, don’t miss the opportunity to catch a game. And if you’re really feeling adventurous, get up close and personal with alligators on an airboat adventure through the Everglades.

Shutterstock

Take a food tour through the city As a food-lover’s haven, Miami has it all, from street-food favorites to award-winning restaurants spanning various cuisines and influences. Grab a to-go sandwich for the beach from La Sandwicherie or enjoy handmade pasta at Boia De, a Michelin-starred restaurant nestled between a laundromat and a medical center in Little Haiti. You can’t leave the city without trying classic Floridian dishes — think: steamed stone crab, fried alligator bites, and Key lime pie. Or, try to spot a celebrity at a Miami hotspot like Mandolin Aegean Bistro or Carbone — that is, if you can snag a reservation.

Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau