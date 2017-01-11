Amazingly Weird Wisconsin Roadside Attractions We're Totally Visiting This Summer

Sparta

For decades, the FAST Corporation (that stands for Fiberglass Animals, Shapes and Trademarks) has been creating fiberglass statues. All those hollow molds take up a lot of room, though, so when the company is done with them, it lines the old molds up in a field on its property. There they sit, abandoned and baking in the sun, where any Wisconsinite can probably recognize some of the molds from defunct Wisconsin Dells attractions.

Hayward

If the real record-setting muskies at the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum in Hayward aren't big enough for you, just step outside. That's where "Big Musky" lives, and he's the largest fiberglass sculpture, and the largest fish, in the world (and, coincidentally, made by FAST Corporation). You can climb inside the four-story fish and emerge on the deck inside his mouth, where apparently you can also take perfect wedding photos. He's surrounded by oversized freshwater buddies like perch and bluegill.