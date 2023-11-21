Eric James Walsh Eric James Walsh

Yes, Chicago is cold in the winter. But it’s also pretty darn magical. Along with the frosty temps, the Windy City unveils its magical side during the winter holiday season. As Chicago bundles up with the seasonal charm, we're here to guide you through its greatest hits, from classics to newcomers. Deck the halls, grab a warm hat, and keep reading for how to soak up the most wonderful time of the year in Chicago. Eat, drink, and be merry on a holiday food tour with Bobby’s Bike Hike. Guided tour company Bobby's Bike Hike is here to ensure you and your crew leave Chi-town with every holiday food fantasy fulfilled. During the three-hour Holiday Hike – Festive Food & Walking Tour of Downtown Chicago tour, you’ll experience some of Chicago’s tastiest seasonal treats. The tour departs at 11:30 am daily from Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in the Wrigley Building, and has you weaving your way through downtown Chicago for about 1.25 miles as you visit one of Chicago’s German Christkindlmarkets, Millennium Park's Christmas Tree, the Magnificent Mile, the Macy's holiday window displays, and more. Along the way, you’ll nosh on Chicago's famous deep-dish pizza, a traditional Chicago-style hot dog, and the Chicago brownie, invented at the Palmer House hotel. Tickets cost $70 per person and include all food samples; an additional $20 gets the 21-and-up set the chance to sip on three craft beer samples with their meals. Don’t forget to tip your tour guide! To save everyone in your group from digging up the right amount of cash, designate one tipper on behalf of your party and pay ‘em back swiftly and safely with Zelle®.

Bobby’s Bike Hike, Chicago

Visit Christkindlmarket Chicago for some old-fashioned, European-inspired fun. Christkindlmarket — a free-admission event modeled after Germany’s 16th-century holiday markets — has been a holiday tradition in the Windy City since 1996. This year, the popular Christkindlmarket Chicago has locations in downtown Chicago, Wrigleyville, and Aurora. Whether you’re hungry, thirsty, or looking for handcrafted gifts (or all three), you’re sure to find something to suit your needs at this fabulous outdoor bazaar for German grub, warming hot cocoas and mulled wines, and handmade gifts. Note: While admission to the market is free, food, beverages and gifts must be purchased; all three locations open on November 17; Aurora and Chicago locations close for the season on December 24, and Wrigleyville on December 31. Ring in the most wonderful time of the year at the Jack Frost Christmas Holiday Pop-Up. Here’s another holiday experience you won’t want to miss in Chicago. At Fulton Market from November 25 to January 5, guests can frolic around two acres of winter wonderland with bumper cars, holiday shops, an epic holiday lights display, ice-skating, and Christmas decor aplenty. Come nightfall, adult guests can warm up with boozy hot cocoa as they walk through the Christmas tree forest and knock off some shopping from their holiday gift list at the market. Tickets start at $15, and you can learn more about group bookings and parties here.

Cheryl Mann

See the Joffrey Ballet's famed rendition of The Nutcracker. Does it get better than Tchaikovsky music, elaborate holiday costumes, and beautiful ballet dancing? Throw in the two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, and that’s what you’ll have at The Nutcracker when it returns to the Lyric Opera House from December 2 through December 27, 2023. This rendition of the beloved holiday tale is set during Chicago's World Fair in 1893, where the young immigrant Marie and her mother — a sculptor creating the Fair's Statue of the Republic — host a Christmas Eve fête. After Marie receives a surprise visit from the mysterious Great Impresario (the creator of the fair), she heads out on an ethereal adventure with the Nutcracker Prince through a World's Fair brimming with Yuletide merriment and Chicago history. The show is accompanied by live music from the Lyric Opera Orchestra, so expect to be amazed. Tickets start at $40.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Explore the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lightscape. Running November 10 through January 7, Lightscape at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe is quite the glimmering production. The after-dark outdoors illuminated trail will showcase new installations this season, as well as returning displays such as the Winter Cathedral and a reimagined version of the Fire Garden. Among the new displays, “Lilies” from UK artist Jigantics is our fave; it's a lovely creation featuring glowing five-foot lilies floating on water. Another newcomer is “Night Lights” from French artist TILT, which comprises handsomely designed lamp-shaped lights that extend nearly 19 feet in the air. FYI: Tickets sell out quickly, so book your time and date in advance if you can. Advance tickets for adults (non-members) begin at $34 and children (ages 3-12) at $19.

The Peninsula Chicago

Go ice skating at the Peninsula Chicago's Sky Rink. Hey, even if you can’t splurge for a stay at the chichi Peninsula Chicago, you can still ice skate amongst the glitterati. This 2,100-square-foot ice rink is the only hotel skating rink in Chicago and is currently slated to remain open through December 31. The rink also happens to be perched over Chicago's Michigan Avenue, so you can take in lovely views of skyscrapers and sparkling lights as you coast (and perhaps flop a time or two). To round out the experience, hot beverages and snacks are available for purchase at the Chalet and skates are available to rent ($20 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under) with 100% of skate rental proceeds donated to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Hephzibah Children’s Association. There are no admission fees beyond the price of skate rentals. The rink is typically up and running from 10am to 8pm most days, but hours are subject to change so you might want to call prior to arrival to confirm that your group is good-to-glide. Hit up the Hanukkah pop-up bar 8 Crazy Nights. Say "l’chaim" at this cozy and welcoming pop-up bar (now in its fifth year) celebrating the Jewish festival honoring the recovery of Jerusalem and rededication of the Second Temple there following the Maccabees triumph over the larger Syrian army. Housed at The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville, the bar will be open from November 22 to January 7. Entry is free, but you'll want to order something to eat or drink — namely, the loaded jalapeño-cheddar latkes, matzo ball soup, or challah grilled cheese with tomato soup with a tasty cocktail like the Mensch Mule or Aperol Schwitz. There’s Manischewitz Concord Grape bottle service, too. While you chew and chug, luxuriate in the delightful ambience of blue-and-white lights and Hanukkah decor or play one of the on-theme board games like Mitzvah Match or Jewish Guess Who?.