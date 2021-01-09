Travel Cool Airbnbs Near Nashville To Book This Winter Brb packing a bag.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

After months of staying close to home, there are a whole lot of us itching to just go somewhere. Anywhere. Probably your safest travel options are via your own vehicle with only fellow podmates in tow, and not everyone is comfortable with checking into a hotel with a bunch of strangers. Alternative rental properties are quite popular now since guests know they can keep to themselves and feel especially socially distant. But if you’re going to pay money to spend a lot of time indoors, you might as well stay somewhere that’s really interesting and that offers some beautiful scenery. With all that in mind, here are some fun Airbnb properties we’ve discovered that are within an easy drive of Nashville. Start planning your next adventure!

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Dreamy Tiny House Cottage Nashville, Tennessee

4 guests, $103 per night

This adorable tiny home has been featured in multiple media outlets, landing it at the top of more Airbnb wish lists than any other property in Tennessee. The owners built it themselves, and their exceptional sense of style shines through with details like a claw-foot tub in the bathroom and recovered wood accents and cabinets. Modern amenities include a projection television and induction burners in the kitchen for safety.

What guests say: “The house went above and beyond my expectations. There was a cute and cozy feel about it (which I loved!) It was the perfect place to stay on our visit to Nashville!” This adorable tiny home has been featured in multiple media outlets, landing it at the top of more Airbnb wish lists than any other property in Tennessee. The owners built it themselves, and their exceptional sense of style shines through with details like a claw-foot tub in the bathroom and recovered wood accents and cabinets. Modern amenities include a projection television and induction burners in the kitchen for safety.“The house went above and beyond my expectations. There was a cute and cozy feel about it (which I loved!) It was the perfect place to stay on our visit to Nashville!”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Music Row Condo in Spence Manor Nashville, Tennessee

4 guests. $115 per night

Located just steps from the center of the music publishing world along Music Row, Spence Manor has been home to Elvis when he used to record at RCA’s Studio B nearby, and other notable guests include The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash. The musical theme extends to the pool which is shaped like an acoustic guitar.

What guests say: “This place was amazing, the location was literally around the corner from everywhere we went. There was a line of restaurants right across from the condos. The condo itself was very clean and very stylish!” Located just steps from the center of the music publishing world along Music Row, Spence Manor has been home to Elvis when he used to record at RCA’s Studio B nearby, and other notable guests include The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash. The musical theme extends to the pool which is shaped like an acoustic guitar.“This place was amazing, the location was literally around the corner from everywhere we went. There was a line of restaurants right across from the condos. The condo itself was very clean and very stylish!”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

The Johnny Cash Suite Nashville, Tennessee

3 guests, $69 per night

There’s a reason why Music City is occasionally referred to as “Cashville,” because residents revere Johnny Cash almost as much as we do our patron saint, Dolly Parton. At this guest suite attached to the owners’ residence, they have shown their adulation by painting a huge mural of The Man in Black on the bedroom wall and filling the tables with books about Cash. Tucked a little north of downtown on the border of the hips Germantown neighborhood and Buena Vista, it’s convenient to just about everywhere you might want to explore, but comfy enough to encourage you to spend your downtime with Johnny.

What guests say: “The Johnny Cash suite is perfect! Super comfortable, very clean, cute, and in a great location! Check in was very easy and parking is on the property.” There’s a reason why Music City is occasionally referred to as “Cashville,” because residents revere Johnny Cash almost as much as we do our patron saint, Dolly Parton. At this guest suite attached to the owners’ residence, they have shown their adulation by painting a huge mural of The Man in Black on the bedroom wall and filling the tables with books about Cash. Tucked a little north of downtown on the border of the hips Germantown neighborhood and Buena Vista, it’s convenient to just about everywhere you might want to explore, but comfy enough to encourage you to spend your downtime with Johnny.“The Johnny Cash suite is perfect! Super comfortable, very clean, cute, and in a great location! Check in was very easy and parking is on the property.”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Airstream #97 at The Grove Sewanee, Tennessee

Distance from Nashville: One hour, 30 minutes

2 guests, $85 per night

Admit it, you’ve thought about how cool it would be to pull up roots and travel the country dragging a vintage Airstream trailer behind you as you discover the wonder of America. Except you don’t really want to have to learn how to drive a trailer or take showers in those tiny bathrooms. The Grove at Natural Bridge near the quaint college town of Sewanee is the perfect spot to get a taste of the lifestyle without having to take a full bite. Three classic trailers are arranged around a common patio with a gas grill and a convivial fire pit, so it’s a perfect getaway for three couples or just a friendly pair of folks who want to make some new friends. A separate bath house offers expanded facilities with hot water and water pressure you’d never expect to find in a trailer.

What guests say: “Clean and very cool! Nice touches and the Airstream was very cozy! Good coffee, biscotti and granola bars were a nice surprise. A great one night retreat. I’ll be back with the family. The bathhouse is spotless as well as the restrooms. Very private and stocked.” Admit it, you’ve thought about how cool it would be to pull up roots and travel the country dragging a vintage Airstream trailer behind you as you discover the wonder of America. Except you don’t really want to have to learn how to drive a trailer or take showers in those tiny bathrooms. The Grove at Natural Bridge near the quaint college town of Sewanee is the perfect spot to get a taste of the lifestyle without having to take a full bite. Three classic trailers are arranged around a common patio with a gas grill and a convivial fire pit, so it’s a perfect getaway for three couples or just a friendly pair of folks who want to make some new friends. A separate bath house offers expanded facilities with hot water and water pressure you’d never expect to find in a trailer.“Clean and very cool! Nice touches and the Airstream was very cozy! Good coffee, biscotti and granola bars were a nice surprise. A great one night retreat. I’ll be back with the family. The bathhouse is spotless as well as the restrooms. Very private and stocked.”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Remodeled 1928 Guesthouse with a Pool Nashville, Tennessee

4 guests, $130 per night

Five Points in East Nashville is the sort of neighborhood that would be amazing to live in if you’d only been smart enough to want to live there a decade ago when it was at all affordable. Instead, why not just spend a weekend in this restored 1928 guest house, immaculately designed with polished floors, white-on-white-on-white decor and accents and a queen size bed secreted away in a loft at the top of a ladder? Acrophobes need not apply, but they could always just sleep on the couch so that they don’t miss out on days laying by the pool that’s shared with the main house.

What guests say: “The pool house itself is gorgeous, from the wide-plank wood floors all the way up to the soaring white beams of the high ceiling. It felt like our own little oasis to come back to after a day of running around town. This part of town was also very convenient to access all the different areas of Nashville, never felt like more than 15 minutes from anything.” Five Points in East Nashville is the sort of neighborhood that would be amazing to live in if you’d only been smart enough to want to live there a decade ago when it was at all affordable. Instead, why not just spend a weekend in this restored 1928 guest house, immaculately designed with polished floors, white-on-white-on-white decor and accents and a queen size bed secreted away in a loft at the top of a ladder? Acrophobes need not apply, but they could always just sleep on the couch so that they don’t miss out on days laying by the pool that’s shared with the main house.“The pool house itself is gorgeous, from the wide-plank wood floors all the way up to the soaring white beams of the high ceiling. It felt like our own little oasis to come back to after a day of running around town. This part of town was also very convenient to access all the different areas of Nashville, never felt like more than 15 minutes from anything.”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Peace Teepee Nashville, Tennessee

8 guests, $377 per night

East Nashville is the creative hub of the city, so it’s no surprise to find this creative two-bedroom modern teepee smack dab in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Just a block from the

What guests say: “Hands down the best Airbnb I have ever stayed in. Everything was amazing, from the design of the house, to its cleanliness and stylish touches. We loved stumbling upon the thoughtful notes left by the owner, and the location/neighborhood is unbeatable.” East Nashville is the creative hub of the city, so it’s no surprise to find this creative two-bedroom modern teepee smack dab in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Just a block from the Shelby Park Greenway, it’s easy to take a morning walk, run or bike ride to get your juices flowing for the day, and it’s a short trip to the vibrant food and bev scene of East Nashville. The spacious backyard has plenty of room to grill out or just hang with your friends. Once you experience the vertical lifestyle for a weekend, you might never want to leave“Hands down the best Airbnb I have ever stayed in. Everything was amazing, from the design of the house, to its cleanliness and stylish touches. We loved stumbling upon the thoughtful notes left by the owner, and the location/neighborhood is unbeatable.”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Poplar Hollow Barn Nashville, Tennessee

6 guests, $110 per night

Poplar Hollow Barn is exactly what it sounds like—a refurbished 1950’s barn all to yourself in the idyllic environs of an 18-acre farm in the suburbs west of Nashville. Sit on the patio and watch the horses graze or walk the property to meet them in person. (Well, in horse.) Explore the pastures, a creek, and a pond on the property or take advantage of amenities like a charcoal grill, cable television, a complete kitchen stocked with cookware and linens, and a fire pit with wood for burning. The barn features three bedrooms for a little privacy along with spacious common areas when it’s time to socialize. It’s a bit out of the way, but you’re only a couple miles from the iconic Loveless Cafe known for making some of the best biscuits and fried chicken in the South.

What guests say: “WOW, what a magical little piece of Nashville History. All the perfect antique country home touches in each and every corner...felt almost like time travel! Not a detail missed. So clean and welcoming. A little piece of home on the road! And morning greetings from an adorable mini horse!” Poplar Hollow Barn is exactly what it sounds like—a refurbished 1950’s barn all to yourself in the idyllic environs of an 18-acre farm in the suburbs west of Nashville. Sit on the patio and watch the horses graze or walk the property to meet them in person. (Well, in horse.) Explore the pastures, a creek, and a pond on the property or take advantage of amenities like a charcoal grill, cable television, a complete kitchen stocked with cookware and linens, and a fire pit with wood for burning. The barn features three bedrooms for a little privacy along with spacious common areas when it’s time to socialize. It’s a bit out of the way, but you’re only a couple miles from the iconic Loveless Cafe known for making some of the best biscuits and fried chicken in the South.“WOW, what a magical little piece of Nashville History. All the perfect antique country home touches in each and every corner...felt almost like time travel! Not a detail missed. So clean and welcoming. A little piece of home on the road! And morning greetings from an adorable mini horse!”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Dorothy The Travel Trailer Nashville, Tennessee

3 guests, $90 per night

This cute little trailer named “Dorothy” is available for rent with the added benefit that the owner will deliver it anywhere you’d like within six miles of East Nashville. Staying with friends, but you don’t want to burden them or share their air excessively? Just call, and they’ll haul! Or they’ll be happy to host you where Dorothy lives when she’s not on the road, complete with parking for one car and a small outdoor sitting space with a picnic table. Dorothy is decked out with a queen bed and a single, heat and a/c, a television, and a kitchen stocked with the cooking basics so you can take a trial run of the RV life.

What guests say: “Dorothy the travel trailer is adorable, cozy, and spotless. Our hostess, Christie, delivered it to our campsite, set up, offered a tour, and left us to our outdoor fun. We only had to enjoy the weekend! Comfy linens, cold a/c, and multiple storage nooks put this rental over the top. We loved it.” This cute little trailer named “Dorothy” is available for rent with the added benefit that the owner will deliver it anywhere you’d like within six miles of East Nashville. Staying with friends, but you don’t want to burden them or share their air excessively? Just call, and they’ll haul! Or they’ll be happy to host you where Dorothy lives when she’s not on the road, complete with parking for one car and a small outdoor sitting space with a picnic table. Dorothy is decked out with a queen bed and a single, heat and a/c, a television, and a kitchen stocked with the cooking basics so you can take a trial run of the RV life.“Dorothy the travel trailer is adorable, cozy, and spotless. Our hostess, Christie, delivered it to our campsite, set up, offered a tour, and left us to our outdoor fun. We only had to enjoy the weekend! Comfy linens, cold a/c, and multiple storage nooks put this rental over the top. We loved it.”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Treehouse Dreamweaver Copperhill, Tennessee

3-4 guests, $135-$212 and up

Distance from Nashville: Three hours

This trio of custom treehouses is nestled in the Blueridge Mountains near where the borders of Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina come together—and the owners seek to recreate the “Pura Vida” they discovered while living in Costa Rica. The three properties offer some flexibility in accommodations, like the Dreamweaver that can host three guests in a queen bed and fold-out futon. All the properties feature wooden decks that offer sweeping views of the woods below and rope suspension bridges connecting to a communal bathhouse with two showers and two bathrooms, plus a washer and dryer. The treehouses are close to excellent hiking and mountain biking trails, as well as an adventure course with ziplines in case just sleeping in the trees isn’t exciting enough for you.

What guests say: “Wow! The treehouses are so meticulously made and decorated I was so overly impressed with how each house had its own flair and vibe. So much love and devotion went into making these little private getaways. When I say no detail was left up to chance I mean it down to the beveled edges of the wood to the soft linens on the beds. If you are looking to spend a week/end in the mountains this is the way to do it!” Three hoursThis trio of custom treehouses is nestled in the Blueridge Mountains near where the borders of Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina come together—and the owners seek to recreate the “Pura Vida” they discovered while living in Costa Rica. The three properties offer some flexibility in accommodations, like the Dreamweaver that can host three guests in a queen bed and fold-out futon. All the properties feature wooden decks that offer sweeping views of the woods below and rope suspension bridges connecting to a communal bathhouse with two showers and two bathrooms, plus a washer and dryer. The treehouses are close to excellent hiking and mountain biking trails, as well as an adventure course with ziplines in case just sleeping in the trees isn’t exciting enough for you.“Wow! The treehouses are so meticulously made and decorated I was so overly impressed with how each house had its own flair and vibe. So much love and devotion went into making these little private getaways. When I say no detail was left up to chance I mean it down to the beveled edges of the wood to the soft linens on the beds. If you are looking to spend a week/end in the mountains this is the way to do it!”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Cozy Retreat and Wood Fire Pizza Oven Unionville, Tennessee

2 guests, $170 per night

Distance from Nashville: One hour

Perched on the Duck River, this retreat is an ideal spot to unwind and recharge your batteries if you can grab a couple days on their crowded booking calendar. The cozy, but airy, guest house offers amenities you just won’t find at most rental properties. Guests are invited to use the wood-fired pizza oven in the yard, and your hosts will provide all the tools you need to create the perfect pie, including herbs and tomatoes from the garden when they’re in season. All you need to bring is the dough and your favorite toppings. Four kayaks and a canoe plus life preservers are complimentary for your paddling pleasure, or you can just relax in a stock tank pool or a cast iron outdoor tub under a teepee made of branches. This is country living at its best!

What guests say: “This magical place has everything you would want for a little getaway packed into cozy efficiency. So much to explore and enjoy, yet so peaceful and simple. We could have happily spent the entire stay just sitting on the porch with a very friendly lap cat and the dogs who poke around lazily for pets and attention. But the easy Duck River access on the property was a lovely plus as well as the super comfortable interior, fire pit, outdoor shower, etc.” One hourPerched on the Duck River, this retreat is an ideal spot to unwind and recharge your batteries if you can grab a couple days on their crowded booking calendar. The cozy, but airy, guest house offers amenities you just won’t find at most rental properties. Guests are invited to use the wood-fired pizza oven in the yard, and your hosts will provide all the tools you need to create the perfect pie, including herbs and tomatoes from the garden when they’re in season. All you need to bring is the dough and your favorite toppings. Four kayaks and a canoe plus life preservers are complimentary for your paddling pleasure, or you can just relax in a stock tank pool or a cast iron outdoor tub under a teepee made of branches. This is country living at its best!“This magical place has everything you would want for a little getaway packed into cozy efficiency. So much to explore and enjoy, yet so peaceful and simple. We could have happily spent the entire stay just sitting on the porch with a very friendly lap cat and the dogs who poke around lazily for pets and attention. But the easy Duck River access on the property was a lovely plus as well as the super comfortable interior, fire pit, outdoor shower, etc.”

Sign up here for our daily Nashville email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Music City has to offer.