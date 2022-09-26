The Best Boutique Hotels in Nashville

Thematic hotel properties are apparently a thing now, but nowhere in Nashville is as committed to its leitmotif as Vandyke Bed & Beverage is to the spirit of spirits. Guests actually check in at the bar, and keys are kept in shelves along with the bottles so that an overserved bar patron can easily check to see if there’s a room available for the evening to sleep it off. Each of the eight rooms is named after a spirit, beer or wine, and the decor is designed to match the vibe. So the Rum room is a tropical oasis and the Vodka room is crisp and white. Every suite also features the expected high-end amenities you’d want in a boutique experience.