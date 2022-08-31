Support These Indie Bookstores in Nashville

Many people know that Nashville is known for tourism, the healthcare industry, financial services, and music production, but printing and publishing has been an important part of the economy for more than a century. That’s why there was a “Printers Alley” long before it became home to pubs and karaoke lounges. As a center of publishing, Nashville is still blessed with some great independent bookstores that hold their own against the big box stores and online retailers. Carve out some time to browse the shelves and get lost in the lit.