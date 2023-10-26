Drive to Lexington, Kentucky for the Horses, Stay for the Bourbon and History

Fill your days

Bourbon distilleries in Lexington, KY

Besides horses, Kentucky is known for its bourbon, so this is the perfect time to try some of the best whiskey in the country. Lexington is home to award-winning and historic distilleries. Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., James E. Pepper, and Barrel House Distilling Co. are all pretty close to Lexington’s city center and are easy to set up distillery tours with. If you’re looking for a bigger name establishment, Wild Turkey Distillery is about a 30 minute drive outside of the city.

Food tours in Lexington, KY

For the history-lover or foodie in your travel group, booking a tour with Bites of the Bluegrass will be an essential part of your time in Lexington. The Bluegrass tours offer a fun and unique way to see the city through what’s essentially an afternoon dinner party. Bites of the Bluegrass offers food and history walking tours of downtown Lexington, Distillery District food and history tours, and so much more.

Things to do outdoors in Lexington, KY

If you’re looking to round out your Lexington trip of horses, history, and Bourbon with just one more quintessentially Kentucky activity, we’d suggest visiting one of the many farms within the Lexington city limits. The best of Lexington’s food culture focuses on farm-to-table, locally grown ingredients. The historic Coleman Crest Farm uses both conventional farming and hydroponic freight container farming. The farm grows its produce with natural groundwater from a large prehistoric aquifer located on the farm, so its produce is fully natural, with no chemical additives or preservatives.

If you're looking to get a little boozy with your farm tour, Silver Springs Farm is a farm winery that sits on 20 acres of land smack dab in the middle of horse country. Originally operated from 1867 until Prohibition of 1918, the farm used to run as Silver Springs Distillery. Today, the property is named Silver Springs Farm Eqwine and Vineyard after its historic springs, the racehorses they breed, and the wine from the grapes they grow. Doing a tasting and trying some of their award-winning wines is non-negotiable.