This Tennessee Music Festival Takes Place in the Memphis Botanic Garden

When you think of Memphis, Tennessee, the first thing you probably think of is barbecue. But maybe it should be more associated with music, as the Bluff City has a legitimate claim as one of the birthplaces of a host of important musical genres, including rock n’ roll, jazz, gospel, blues, R&B, rap, and soul. With such a rich musical history, Memphis is the perfect place for a festival like Mempho that pays homage to all sorts of musical styles and which stands out from the pack of regional music festivals by taking place in a botanical garden.

The sixth iteration of Mempho will take place at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden from September 29 through October 1 and will showcase an eclectic lineup of musical acts that represent the city’s past and future trends through a lineup of local heroes and national touring acts. This year’s headliners will be The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, and the Turnpike Troubadours, each a Southern musical act that will play the closing set on the main stage on consecutive evenings. Supporting acts also worth the price of admission include alt-rockers Ween, the soulful indie band Lake Street Dive, jam band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, long-time garage band rockers Dinosaur Jr., and Larkin Poe.

The venue itself is a major draw, as the festival will take place among the 96 beautiful acres of the Memphis Botanic Garden. In addition to three large stages alternating continuous music over the course of three evenings, Mempho is also home to one of the most unique performance stages on the festival circuit, the Incendia Dome.

Located in the heart of the Mempho festival grounds, the Incendia Dome is described by festival organizers as “a mobile, modular artistic installation and interactive event space designed to create a unique and awe-inspiring experience for all those who enter.”

The massive geodesic dome is topped with a crown of streaming propane fire effects that create an undulating ceiling of flame high above the heads of festival goers whirling like dervishes as they dance to energetic DJ sets that begin at 6 pm each evening and run until midnight. LED lights, smoke machines, and a pumping sound system contribute to the trippy vibe under the dome, and the warm glow of the flames hugs the party people to keep them boogieing past the normal point of exhaustion.

The Incendia is a family-friendly venue, although anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and don’t forget to stay hydrated and wear comfortable shoes if you want to party until the witching hour arrives at midnight. There will also be other activities for kids including arts and crafts stations, games, balloon animal artists, face painting and bouncy houses, plus music education workshops aimed at younger music fans.

Tickets for Mempho are still available at the festival website, and range from $195 for a three-day general admission pass to $660 for a VIP pass to the entire festival. If you’re a frequent festival goer, you may have struggled in the past with whether to pay for the VIP upgrade. So what do you get with your regular admission? Admission for all three nights and access to a variety of concession stands and merch tents where you can buy food and drink and swag from various vendors. Oh, and you can fill your own water bottle for free at hydration stations.

The VIP level? That includes a dedicated VIP entrance and parking area, a special furnished VIP area with premium comfortable seating, $100 in “Mempho Bucks” to spend on food, drink, and merch, access to private air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary snacks throughout the day along with free water, soda, wi-fi and charging stations, and a private bar with shorter lines where you can purchase beer, wine, and cocktails.