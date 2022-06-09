The Ultimate Guide to LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Nashville

Saturday, June 11

City Winery

Nashville being “Country Music, USA” and all, it makes sense that we celebrate Pride with homages to some of the genre’s greats at this festive drag brunch. Your ticket doesn’t include food or drink, but those will both be available for purchase as the talented performers circulate through the crowd to keep them entertained. This benefit event for Nashville Pride is certain to be a good time.

Cost: $25 and up

Saturday, June 11

GEODIS Park

Nashville SC’s LGBTQ+ supporters will be recognized on this special Pride Night match against the San Jose Earthquakes. The fun will start before the team even takes the pitch with a special Pride Plaza Party featuring queer alt-country artist Gina Venier and participation from LGBTQ+ allied businesses. Other in-game musical acts will also feature LGBTQ+ acts and allies like Harper Grae, Brandon Stansell, and Nathaniel Banks of Arlie. Special rainbow-emblazoned gear will be worn by the players and available for purchase in the Pro Shop, and 10% of sales from the 2022 Pride scarves, shirts, headbands, and posters will be donated to LAUNCH PAD, a local volunteer group that offers services to LGBTQ+ youth in need of emergency shelter and housing.

Cost: $21 and up