Where to Shop on Small Business Saturday in Nashville

Sometimes the best way to make big change is by thinking small. That’s the idea behind Small Business Saturday, an initiative started by American Express to shine a spotlight on smaller retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues that are the backbone of the economy. Scheduled as an alternative to the big box store melee of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26 this year. So for at least one day, log off of the internet shopping sites, eschew the huge crowds at megastores, support your community, and check out these smaller independent options in Nashville.

Shop Black Fest - Small Business Weekend Midtown

Shop Black is a group that brings together Black-owned businesses to showcase their wares in front of large groups of shoppers, and they have held more than 50 pop-up events around the area over the past three years. November 26 and 27 is the finale of a six-city tour where they have been connecting shoppers with vendors, and they’re celebrating with a big Small Business Weekend at the Scarritt Bennett Center on Vanderbilt’s campus. The event will run from 1 pm until 6 pm each day with music, food, shopping and networking opportunities for anyone looking to support the Black business community. Admission is free.

7th Annual Handmade Nashville Holiday Market Bellevue

If you’re looking for something crafty to check a few names off of your holiday shopping list, head to Red Caboose Park in Bellevue for this curated market of handmade vendors. Organized as a part of Small Business Saturday from 10 am until 4 pm, this event is brought to you by Handmade Nashville, a collection of artisans and craftspeople who have banded together to promote themselves. Among the expected vendors are Poppin in the City with their gourmet popcorn (that will also be included in swag bags for shoppers,) Beckitybootique who will be showcasing her children’s clothing and adorable pet bandannas, and the homemade fruit jellies from Pepper Dealer’s Fruited Pepper Jelly.

Downtown Franklin Association Small Business Saturday Franklin

One of the most charming parts about the quaint-as-hell town square of Franklin is that most of the stores that line the sidewalks are small, independently-owned shops and boutiques. For Small Business Saturday, many of those retailers are offering special deals for the occasion. If you’re in the market for an electric bicycle, Pedego Franklin is offering a free battery upgrade on three of their most popular models so that you’ll be able to go farther and faster without breaking a sweat. They’ll also feature big discounts on some of their higher-end bikes. If your spice cabinet needs a refresh, (and we know there’s probably some crispy bay leaves hiding in that drawer,) you can’t beat the deal that Savory Spice is offering on their collections of flavor blends, dry dip mixes and sauces. Buy $100 worth of merchandise or more and receive a free gift card for $100. Now we’re no mathemagicians, but that sounds like a pretty stellar bargain. heylee b. Is a women’s boutique known for their trendy and affordable clothing and accessories. For SBS, get $20 off of a $75 purchase and stick it in the pocket of your cute new outfit. Purple Butterfly is where the best-dressed kids in Franklin shop to stay on-trend. As part of the Franklin Small Business Saturday celebration, they’re offering 20% off of all holiday items, including Christmas PJs, apparel, bows, decorations, and toys.

Small Business Saturday with Sky Blue Cafe and The Getalong East Nashville

The Getalong is a community of small retailers who have come together to share space, and they’ve invited their neighbors at Sky Blue Cafe to host a day of shopping, eating and drinking in honor of Small Business Saturday. Sky Blue will provide drink specials and soup to sip on while you shop from some of their friends. Cybelle Elena is a very talented designer who will be showing off her glamorous home furnishings, and Holly Carden Illustration will have her delightfully macabre prints and puzzles on offer. Check out LilaLue Sweets for small-batch cookies, cakes and brownies made from old family recipes and Stomping Ground Herbals to shop for body-care products made using herbs grown on the owner’s farm on the same land that her great-grandmother harvested medicinal plants.

Thistle Farms Pop-up Shop Germantown

Local realtor Wendy Monday is welcoming Thistle Farms into her offices for Small Business Saturday at 500 Madison St. from 11 am to 4 pm to help support the important work of the group, who sells handcrafted goods made by women who have overcome prostitution, addiction and exploitation. Proceeds from the sale of soaps, candles, essential oils, home goods and jewelry help Thistle Farms to operate seven residential homes and an emergency safe house, providing 36 beds for women to begin to heal.