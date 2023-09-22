No Booze, No Problem: A Sober Guide to Having Fun in Nashville

Whether you’re trying to cut back on consumption or you’ve made the choice to eschew alcohol altogether, Nashville offers plenty of opportunities for fun that won’t leave your head aching the next morning. Here are some of our favorites:

There’s no doubt that Nashville is a party city. Yes, you can buy T-shirts emblazoned with “Nashville: a drinking town with a music problem,” but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a great time in Music City without alcohol. In fact, outside of the neon canyon of Lower Broad, where the debauchery is pretty hard to avoid, there are plenty of places to visit and activities to enjoy that are in line with a sober lifestyle.

Non-Alcoholic Food and Drink Things to Do in Nashville

NA bars

Nashville bartenders are usually quite sensitive to the desires of their patrons, even those who aren’t looking for a boozy cocktail. Gone are the days when the only non-alcoholic options at a bar were just mixers like club soda, tonic, or fruit juices. Now mixologists go out of their way to create complex, layered mocktails (although not all of them like that name) using the same care that they would coming up with a new cocktail for the drink menu.

The bar at Husk has several advantages when it comes to creating inventive NA cocktails. First of all, their bartenders are already mad scientists, playing around with exotic ingredients like house-made syrups and tart shrubs that they use in much of the cocktail list. Another benefit is the on-site garden that actually grows the freshest ingredients possible for both the culinary kitchen and the bar. It’s not unusual to see an employee wearing a bartender’s apron foraging from the garden, either for ingredients, garnishes, or possibly just looking for flavor inspirations for something new to add to their special “Amendment XVIII” menu, cleverly named after the amendment to the Constitution that kicked off Prohibition.

At The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club, the NA offering is a bit hidden at the back of their drinks menu, but the bartenders at The Fox are constantly coming up with new treats for non-tipplers, including some created with house-made ingredients. These gastriques, syrups, and orgeats take extra time to create, so they probably should cost even more than standard cocktails. But they don’t.

The Greenhouse in Green Hills is a pleasant hideaway from the crowded commercial strips of the neighborhood, tucked in an actual greenhouse that allows plenty of rejuvenating natural light in during the day. If you don’t want your daydrinking to preclude a productive afternoon, they offer a short list of nice mocktails, including some made using local hero Maypop’s line of sparkling waters infused with real fruit juice.

While nobody would confuse the party atmosphere of The Hampton Social as an expected site for a 12-step meeting, the SoBro restaurant goes out of its way to accommodate guests who want the full brunch experience without the booze. From a non-alcoholic rosé to a seasonal menu of mocktails, The Hampton Social ensures that all feel welcome at the bar.

Thistle & Rye is the cocktail bar at the Conrad Nashville, and rather than come up with new cocktails for teetotalers, the bar staff have spent their time sourcing non-alcoholic versions of traditional spirits so that they can offer three classic cocktails in NA form. Their booze-free versions of iconic drinks like the Aperol spritz, boulevardier, and negroni offer the same flavors as the originals without the punch.

East Nashville neighborhood hang Cafe Roze also offers an alcohol-free spritz along with several other drinks made using NKD LDY non-alcohol alternative spirits. As another nice touch, Cafe Roze includes an NA beer from local brewery Southern Grist on their drink menu as well.

Denim is the rooftop pool bar at The Joseph, and they also take advantage of alternative spirits from Seedlip as bases to seasonal mocktails that are perfect to accompany a day poolside or enjoying the hotel’s luxurious spa. Plus, you’ll save calories so you won’t have to spend as much time in their adjoining gym.

While Living Waters is primarily a brewery, the East Nashville facility is also home to a fantastic coffee shop where they’re just as obsessive over both kinds of brews. It’s an ideal gathering spot for a group that includes both drinkers and non-drinkers to enjoy fine beverages together.

NA bottle shops

While drinking at a bar is great and all, sometimes you want to stay home and catch up on a little binge-watching with a mocktail or two. While local liquor stores have begun to stock more non-alcoholic ingredients for your home bar, the selections can still be a bit limited. Killjoy has become a leader in the category for folks seeking NA alternatives from beers to drink ingredients and mixers. Their tiny shop also hosts tastings so you can try out the ingredients before you invest in a $45 bottle.

Tea services

An afternoon tea service is a delightful treat if you’re looking for some refined fun but not hunting a happy hour. At the opulent Hermitage Hotel downtown, they host a traditional afternoon tea at 2 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday complete with precious tea sandwiches, scones, and pastries along with loose-leaf tea from In Pursuit of Tea. It’s “pinkies out” as you sit and sip in the gorgeous Beaux Arts decor of the hotel’s Grand Lobby and Veranda, and they’ll even comp your valet parking so that you can feel like a real high-roller.

The Lounge at Blue Aster at the Conrad is another more formal option with seatings from 2 pm until 3 pm on Fridays through Sundays. Expect similar high-quality tea from Rare Tea Service as at the Hermitage along with sandwiches, scones, and pastries. The service also includes a glass of champagne, but that kind of defeats the purpose of this exercise. You could always give it to a friend.

More casual, but no less enjoyable, is the tea service in the Nations at the Cafe at Thistle Farms, a small business that supports women seeking assistance from abusive situations by providing sanctuary, housing, healing, and employment. The cafe’s tea service revolves around the Japanese principles of “chado,” which emphasizes not just how the tea is prepared, but also how it is served and enjoyed with an attitude of love and intention. The experience is also available as a to-go option thanks to a Tea Box carryout service.