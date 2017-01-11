The 10 Best Beach Camping Spots in America

Sometimes all you really need for the perfect summer vacation is a little sun, some sand, and a pup tent. Few getaways rival a relaxing beach camping escape: roaring bonfires, gorgeous ocean sunrises (or sunsets), and the soothing sound of waves crashing on the beach while you sleep. All while spending your days chilling in the sun or playing in/on the water. You see what we're saying, right?

The only problem is that so few beaches around the country actually allow camping. Which is why we decided to track down the ones that do, and figure out the best of the group.