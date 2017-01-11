Need a Break? Here Are 10 Destinations You Can Visit for Under $25 a Day.

Do you need a vacation immediately? Do you not have the sort of budget that usually accommodates immediate vacations? Believe it or not, there are still plenty of global destinations where you can get by on $25 a day or less -- and yes, we’re talking both accommodations and food (lunch and dinner, since a lot of hotels and hostels will feed you breakfast).

Sometimes you have to be creative and sometimes you just have to follow the strength of the USD. But if you’re willing to use your room as a lily pad rather than a crash pad and forgo your trendy bougie resto proclivities, you can stretch your dollar to illogical extremes. Just try to use points to fly there.