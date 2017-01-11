10 Tricks to Save Tons of Money When You Travel

There you are in a new city, eager to explore everything it has to offer. You want to dine at all the hot restaurants, hit all the sites, and drink alllll the local beer. There’s just one problem: your wallet isn’t as big as your dreams.

You’ve arrived on a budget and suddenly need to figure out how to make your money last, while still checking everything off your to-do list. Luckily, there are plenty of tricks that can be used in any city around the world to get more for less. And here are 10 to tuck away for your next big trip.