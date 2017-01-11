Which US City has the Most STDs?



This map about STD statistics was created and produced by RentApplication.com .

The resulting data's organized into two rankings -- cases per capita, and cases in total -- and as a result tell two very different tales. In the per capita ranking, Montgomery, AL comes out on top with 4,371 total STDs reported (1,899.20 per 100k). St Louis, MO lands in second place, meanwhile, with 5,942 reported infections (1,867.54 per 100k), and West Memphis, AR arrives in third with 859 cases (1717.29 per 100k).

If we're looking at total cases overall, though, New York City takes the number one spot pretty handily with a staggering 72,499 STD reports. Los Angeles follows close by with 64,867 total cases, and Chicago comes from behind in third place with 45,834. Unsurprisingly, this version of the top 10 is nearly identical to the list of the 10 most populous cities in the nation, although Dallas and San Diego are flipped. Also, Detroit sneaks into seventh place despite being 18th in population size, because the Motor City's apparently an overachiever when it comes to awful sex diseases.