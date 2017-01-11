100 Ways to Save a Ton of Money When You Travel

83. Travel during low season

Hotels are desperately looking for ways to fill rooms when the glut of tourists aren’t in town. September is the slowest season pretty much everywhere, and deals on hotels and even food are easily found.



84. Look at local newspapers for coupons

Your grandma doesn’t do it because she enjoys playing with scissors. Or, maybe she does, but since you probably will never be back at the local grocery store in Madrid, there’s no need to worry about pissing off the entire line so you can save 45 cents on a can of Spanish SpaghettiOs.



85. Ask people on Twitter where the deals are

Twitter is a wonderful resource for picking people's brains. Even if you don’t have a lot of followers, all you need to do is ask the experts! Simply tweet your questions at travel brands and personalities and you can get a lot of your questions answers. Moreover, follow hashtags for destinations and ask the people you find interesting for tips and advice on saving money.

