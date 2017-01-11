11 Common Overseas Travel Scams and How to Avoid Them

Fake tickets

What? You scored a crazy unbelievable deal on tickets to a sold-out show of Jersey Boys in Belarus? It seems too good to be true because it probably is -- at least if you bought the tickets from a random hawker and not the actual ticket counter. Also, why are you seeing Jersey Boys in Europe? That's crazy.

How to avoid it: Only buy museum, theater, and bus tickets from authorized vendors.



Taxi overcharging

The taxi driver refuses to use the meter or claims it's broken before charging you eight times the standard fare for a two-block ride back to your hotel; or after turning on the meter, the driver takes you in circles just to keep it running, thus lengthening your trip without you noticing that you just passed the same piazza three times but on different side streets.

How to avoid it: Study up on taxi rates by checking in with locals, and negotiate your fare BEFORE you get in the cab, so the driver can’t jack up the price when you arrive at your destination. If the car has a meter, make sure they turn it on as soon as you get in. If possible, know the way to your final destination to avoid taking the scenic route.

