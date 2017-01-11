The 11 Most Ridiculous Beachfront Vacation Rentals in America

Destin, FL

Rate: $5,740 per night via Airbnb

Reason to book: Ummm, there's an elevator that visits all four floors, as well as a dumbwaiter to carry late-night snacks from the kitchen to the second floor

Destin, Florida, isn’t exactly luxury hotel central, so Palazzo Del Mar is the next best thing. This gated Mediterranean-inspired estate sleeps up to 25 guests in 11 bedrooms (and separate guest cottage) and is located literally on the shore of the Emerald Coast. It boasts an outdoor pool, private access to the beach, and spectacular sunrise and sunset views.



Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico

Rate: $10,000 per night

Reason to book: The ability to order the resort’s room service, as well as cocktails created by the in-house, award-winning mixologist

Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Dorado Beach is one of the newest, most luxury-drenched resorts to open in Puerto Rico, and not a lot of people know that the Bill Bensley-designed property manages two, five-bedroom villa vacation rentals. What exactly does one of these slices of heaven get you? Your own private infinity pool just steps from the ocean, floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass walls, a fully equipped kitchen, a 24-hour butler, and access to a Jose Andres restaurant and rainforest spa.