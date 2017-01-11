The 12 Best Dive Spots in Florida

No, that singing crab wasn't just trying to talk up underwater life so that Ariel would stick around. Anybody who's ever donned a scuba mask and a BC knows that below the water's surface lies a special world full of colors you thought only existed in Gatorade bottles. Sure, you've gotta spend a couple hundred dollars and wake up early, like, eight Saturdays in a row to get certified to do it. But once you do, you've opened up a seemingly limitless world of exploration.

And since we've already told you the best dive spots in the world, this time we're focusing on the US. Specifically, on the only state in the lower 48 with hundreds of amazing scuba destinations: Florida. But which of the Sunshine State's many scuba spots are tops, singing crabs or not? These 12, of course.