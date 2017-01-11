The Least-Visited States in America, and Why You Should Go to Each

5. West Virginia

Number of annual visitors: 15.2 million

Why you should visit: Strip clubs, apparently, do not equal tourists. West Virginia boasts the most strip clubs per capita of any state in the Union, yet somehow also has the fifth-fewest tourists. Go figure.

However, if you prefer to NOT breathe in secondhand smoke and glitter, the Mountaineer State is all about outdoor beauty; they don’t call it “almost heaven” because it’s close to Pittsburgh. No, it’s because of attractions like the 25-mile North Fork Mountain Trail (one of the few trails labeled as “epic” by the International Mountain Bicycling Association) where you can ride backcountry ridges whilst soaking up the views over Seneca Rocks.



If you’re into water sports, brave the Gauley River, one of the five best whitewater rivers in the world and home to a 14ft raftable waterfall. And if none of that sounds appealing, catching a West Virginia football game (especially at night) at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown is, if nothing else, one of the most unique experiences in college football.