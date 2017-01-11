The Best-Kept Secrets in South American Travel

Medellín, Colombia

Why you need to go: You might land in Bogotá after watching Narcos on the flight and have some days planned in the capital, but anyone who has been to Medellín will urge you to get to Colombia’s second-largest city as fast as possible. It might not be obvious at first glance why everyone is pointing you to this metropolis situated in a valley (or why it’s an expat hotspot), in part because this was, not all that many years ago, the country’s drug capital. But Medellín has left all that behind and everyone just wants to have fun (without selling drugs!), and the nightlife proves locals are really good at it. Also, they're beautiful. As is the city. As is the weather.

The one must-do thing: Artist Fernando Botero hails from Medellín and his larger-than-life, voluptuous sculptures -- you’ve probably seen his work even if don’t realize it -- decorate the city, with more than 20 in the eponymous Botero Plaza alone.