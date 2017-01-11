12 Tourist Sights Worth Waking Up Early for -- We Promise!

Tuna auction at Tsukiji Fish Market

Tokyo, Japan

When you’re waking up: 3:30am

Why you’re letting tomorrow morning ruin tonight: Only a limited number of spectators are allowed into the 5 and 6am auction sessions per day, and the line to be one of the lucky few forms early.

Okay, admittedly, if you’re not into huge warehouses full of raw fish, then this one might not be for you. Although look at the picture above -- that fish-mongering ninja looks pretty tough! Whatever. For everyone else, Tokyo’s Tsukiji Fish Market is one of the most legendary places in the world (not on the set of an adult film studio) to be a voyeur. The tuna auctions that occur each morning see fish being sold for hundreds of dollars per pound (actually, kilo) and if you’re early enough (and lucky), you could be in the room when those buyers do their auction thang.