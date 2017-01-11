The 11 Angriest Cities in America, Ranked by Irrationality

Still, it is only California anger after all, so it’s not rising above eight.

7. New York City

Compared to, say, New York 25 years ago, this might be the least angry New York has been ever in its life. And yet that still easily puts it in the top seven angriest cities in America. New York anger is a reflex; it is a genetic trait passed down by generations of New Yorkers, and also a virus that spreads quickly to expats from other, more relaxed areas. There is no cure as long as you still live in the city, and you can only treat the symptoms with alcohol and colorful curse words.

New York anger first sort of bubbles up from impatience, impatience when someone doesn’t know how to do something you know how to do, like use a MetroCard, or order at Katz’s, or buy drugs off of Craigslist. I remember the first time I drove with my friend Frank, who grew up in NY. When we were going to take an exit off the highway, there was a long line of cars. Frank drove all the way to the front of the exit, and then, at the last second, spotted a car slow to move forward in the line, and popped right in, cutting off about 45 cars. As the people behind us beeped and flicked us off, Frank looked at me smiling and said, “What are they going to do? They should’ve thought of that. Fuck ‘em.”