13 Reasons the Orange Stick Dudes on Runways Are Complete Badasses

Sure, the pilot may steer your plane safely to Cleveland while the flight attendant quenches your thirst with a Diet Coke, but the most important people to handle your flight are probably ones you’ll never meet: the ramp agents. AKA, those guys with the illuminated orange sticks that you pretend to be every time you help your buddy parallel park.

No joke. Working under intense pressure in teams of five to seven, ramp agents do everything from loading luggage to refueling planes to making sure the pilot doesn't drive the aircraft into the jetway. And they do it all with the efficiency and speed of a NASCAR pit crew so that flights aren't delayed, and you make it home to your step-cousin's quinceañera with time to spare.