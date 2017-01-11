The World's 15 Most Amazing Waterfalls

Yosemite Falls

Yosemite Valley, California, USA

Shhh... you hear that? That's the sound of a bald eagle singing the National Anthem whilst chowin' on a cheeseburger. It doesn't get much more American than this. Yosemite Falls is the highest measured waterfall in North America, f*** yeah! However, there's a pretty creepy legend about these falls: the Ahwahneechee people believed that the pool at the bottom was inhabited by a bunch of witches. And there's this tale that a woman went to fetch some water from the pool, and after reeling in her bucket, it was full of snakes! Gross. The witches were still torn up that this woman had the audacity to want some water for her and her child, so later in the night, they sent a strong wind to blow the woman's home into the water, taking her and child with it. Bottom line -- if you venture here, bring a Klean Kanteen.