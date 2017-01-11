Travel

It's 165 Goddamn Degrees in Iran

By Published On 07/31/2015 By Published On 07/31/2015
Ryan Maue/Twitter

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

As if you needed further evidence life in Iran sucks (you don't), the ruling regime's not the only force oppressing people in the Middle Eastern nation. Try temperatures that feel like 165 degrees.

While Americans have been busy prepping their A/C units for the West Coast heatwave that's setting records around 110 degrees, Iranians have had to deal with a special brand of hell. The residents of Bandar Mahshahr have seen air temperatures of 115 degrees, and a dew point of a whopping 90 degrees, combining for a heat index of 165. That's all meteorological speak to say: It's really goddamn hot.

I have no idea what 165 degrees feels like. I've been in 115-degree heat, and water boils at 212 degrees. Anything approaching "hot enough to literally boil your blood" sounds like a no-go. And it's not like this is a one-day deal for Bandar Mahshahr -- it felt like 159 degrees on Thursday. As noted by the Washington Post, the area's location near the Persian Gulf, where water temperatures sit in the 90s, lead to unbearably high humidity and heat when winds blow off the water.

Photos of the ongoing heatwave were impossible to find on social media, because, well, have you ever heard of social media frenzies in Iran reaching Westerners? Exactly. But meteorologists have had plenty of material to work with.

Somewhere, the Iron Sheik is tweeting: AMERICA JABRONI. FUCK HEATWAVE.

Probably.

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. He watched a ton of pro wrestling as a child. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The 15 Most Beautiful College Libraries in America

related

READ MORE
The US Virgin Islands Will Give You $300 to Spend There if You Go in 2017

related

READ MORE
Which Swing State Should You Move To?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like