Massive 18ft Python in the Everglades? Just Another Day in Florida.

Do you jump when you see a garter snake slither by your feet? Nope? Great! Then you're sure to love this 18ft python that has everyone smiling from ear to ear!

This behemoth (which measures exactly 18ft, 3in) was caught at Shark Valley in Everglades National Park on July 9th, CBS Miami reports. It's apparently the second largest python that's ever been caught in Florida -- the first obviously being Mr. 305 (sorry).

The python, which was found to be a female that had not yet reproduced, was captured by a permitted python researcher who frequently works in the Everglades National Park. It's a Burmese python, a species that has apparently been uprooting the small animals living in the national park. Park officials say its removal will help protect the park's wildlife moving forward.