19 Michigan Beach Towns, Ranked

19. Copper Harbor

We have no lack of love for this northernmost tip of the continental United States, but the beaches aren't really places for summertime frolicking. Lake Superior's name is no mistake -- its shores really aren’t that welcoming. This part of the UP is better for hiking than for beaching, but if you find yourself out this way, dinner with a view overlooking the lake at Harbor Haus is an absolute must, followed by beers at Brickside Brewery.



18. St. Ignace

The best thing about St. Ignace is the view of the Mackinac Bridge from Kiwanis Beach. Also the proximity to Clyde's Drive-In, home of one of Michigan's best burgers. It's not really all that much by beach life standards, but there's a pretty cool fireworks show over Moran Bay on Lake Huron every Saturday through most of the summer, and you can kayak from here to Mackinac Island. (You know, if you want to save the price of the ferry!)