How to Get the Most Out of One Full Day in Mexico City

The largest city in North America, Mexico City can be explored for days on end, thanks to its lineup of eclectic architecture, expressive art history, and spicy street food. But we believe you can still get a taste of this ancient Aztec city in just 24 hours—all you’ll need are some comfy shoes and a little bit of café de olla to get you through.

Start the day off with an indulgent brunch at Niddo. With its mirrored walls and curved red booths, the chic cafe evokes mid-century modern glam on an unassuming corner in the Juarez neighborhood. Breakfast at Niddo embraces global influences, so you can choose from soufflé-style buttermilk pancakes or traditional chilaquiles—we recommend ordering both, for that perfect combo of sweet and savory.