36 Things to Do in Melbourne for Under $20

Feed your inner bookworm in the glorious La Trobe Reading Room at the CBD's State Library of Victoria. Read, write, or simply stare in awe at the lofty 35-metre-high domed ceiling.



Ever wanted to look inside the iconic stadium's locker rooms or set foot on the hallowed turf? You'll get all that and more for just $17 if you're a student. (Adults will have to cough up $22.)



With several restaurants across Melbourne, folks from all walks of life can enjoy a vegetarian feast from not-for-profit operation Lentil as Anything, paying what they feel is fair. Don't be a scrooge!