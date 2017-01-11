The 36 Best Things to Do in Barcelona Under €10

2. Get Gaudí at the Park Güell

Antoni Gaudí’s architecture is all color, imagination, and engineering genius -- it also happens to be the pride of Barcelona, and Park Güell is the perfect place to take it all in. Strolling the expansive grounds and paths of the park is free, but you can also buy a ticket to tour the main house and mosaics.



3. Do some people-watching at Plaça de Catalunya

This is the heart of Barcelona: as the central hub for transport, the start of La Rambla, and a main gathering point for the city, it’s a great place to begin exploring. Enjoy the fountains, sculptures, and open space while you observe the comings and goings of BCN locals and tourists alike. It’s also the start of a shopper’s paradise, with four major shopping zones radiating out from its core.

