The 38 Best Things to Do in Sydney Under $30

Sydney’s a frequent contender for one of the world’s most expensive cities, but that doesn’t mean penny-pinchers are barred from having any fun. From public parks and sprawling beaches to neighborhood bars and easy road trips, we picked out 38 affordable alternatives that don’t involve hemorrhaging money.

1. Wander around The Rocks, a historic precinct

Situated next to the harbor, The Rocks was one of the first settlements in Australia. Make sure to check out the markets on the weekends, as well as the Foodies Market on Fridays.



2. Scope out the Sydney Observatory

The Observatory features stunning views of the harbour, and costs just $10 for a daytime tour.

