Spirit's Offering $50 Discounts for Flights Booked Today

Life's full of compromises (Missouri-based or otherwise), but air travel takes the concept to a whole other level: the perennial struggle between cheapness and comfort. Going the spare-no-expenses route has obvious benefits, but there's something to be said for getting to your destination as cheaply as possible -- which is why Spirit Airlines is offering a $50 discount on its already budget-level fares, for one day only.
The 24-hour promotion applies to 2015 travel dates from August 25th to September 2nd, and is only valid for flight bookings (so no hotels or packages). Additionally, there's a laundry list of routes where the promo code's not valid, like LA to/from Chicago, Atlanta to/from Las Vegas, and NYC to/from Myrtle Beach. But honestly, did you really think there wouldn't be exceptions here? It's Spirit, after all.
Now, if you're the sort of person who'd never fly Spirit normally, $50 off a round-trip flight probably isn't gonna be enough to make you roll with the worst airline in America. If, on the other hand, you're the kind of penny-pinching person who favors frugality above all else, you're probably flying with Spirit anyway, so you might as well get a steeper discount and make your sacrifice truly worthwhile -- if only in your own head.
Still interested? Hit up the deal page on Spirit.com to book your flight before midnight tonight, or else your plane'll turn into a pumpkin. Come to think of it, that might qualify as an upgrade on Spirit.
