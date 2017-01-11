Spirit's Offering $50 Discounts for Flights Booked Today

Life's full of compromises (Missouri-based or otherwise), but air travel takes the concept to a whole other level: the perennial struggle between cheapness and comfort. Going the spare-no-expenses route has obvious benefits, but there's something to be said for getting to your destination as cheaply as possible -- which is why Spirit Airlines is offering a $50 discount on its already budget-level fares, for one day only.

The 24-hour promotion applies to 2015 travel dates from August 25th to September 2nd, and is only valid for flight bookings (so no hotels or packages). Additionally, there's a laundry list of routes where the promo code's not valid, like LA to/from Chicago, Atlanta to/from Las Vegas, and NYC to/from Myrtle Beach. But honestly, did you really think there wouldn't be exceptions here? It's Spirit, after all.