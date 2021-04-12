Meet the Startup That’s Completely Reinventing How We Rent Apartments

What else does membership include?

Landing’s $199 annual fee includes much more than just the flexibility of moving on your own terms. The membership perks are designed to help you “live how you want with ease,” Santoro says. “Our biggest priority is that you are safe, comfortable, and happy in your home.”

That means access to a 24/7 member experience team, who can help you sort out everything from a leaky sink to your next Landing transfer — 100% online. It also includes a “peace of mind guarantee” that states Landing will fix issues, transfer you to a new apartment, or provide a full refund if you’re not happy in the first week of living in your new place.

The biggest perk, though, is that every year Landing members get seven days of travel within the Landing network for exactly $0, meaning that you can book any furnished apartment in one of their 80 cities for a week-long stay, for free. “Just bring all the essentials you can fit in your suitcase, and we’ll take care of the rest,” Santoro says.