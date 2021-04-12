Meet the Startup That’s Completely Reinventing How We Rent Apartments
Home doesn’t have to be permanent anymore.
Picture this: You spend fall in New York, so you can pick apples at their peak, then jet off to Miami for winter, where it doesn’t drop below 60 degrees. Come spring, you’re eating barbecue in Austin, then spending the summer in LA. The push towards remote work has made it possible for more people to live this kind of nomadic lifestyle — but there’s still just one problem: your lease.
That is, until Landing came around. Founded in 2019, this startup is working to “reinvent renting” as we know it. That means more flexibility, no deposits, and the ability to call apartments across the country “home,” on your terms. Here’s how it works:
So, what exactly is Landing?
First, let’s explain what Landing is not. This isn’t the place to seek out glass igloos or beachfront treehouses for a long weekend. While they do offer members some good-looking apartments, the company wants to make it easier for people to find a place to live, not a vacation. Through one streamlined platform, Landing members currently have access to tens of thousands of apartments in 80 cities (and growing) across the U.S. Besides the network of apartments, though, Landing is also disrupting the leasing process as a whole, ultimately making it easier to move whenever you’d like. “When you become a Landing Member you get to explore more, live on your terms, and make sure you feel at home wherever you go,” Landing spokesperson Alexis Santoro tells Thrillist. “It’s all about getting much more than what renters currently have access to — life without the old limitations.”
What happens if I want to move?
In a typical lease, you’re locked into a rental for a set period of time — at least a year, usually. Breaking that lease comes with hefty penalties, or coordinating a subletter, which is a ton of added stress on top of moving. With Landing, members are pre-approved to live in any Landing apartment in the network, all you have to do is provide 30 days notice when you need to move. Plus, finding an apartment, booking it, and ultimately moving is way faster and easier than hunting through listings: it’s all done in one app.
A Landing membership is $199 annually, but they don’t ask for security deposits, broker fees, additional months’ rent or a 12-month lease. So ultimately, it’s a lot more affordable (and comes with some extra perks, too).
What else does membership include?
Landing’s $199 annual fee includes much more than just the flexibility of moving on your own terms. The membership perks are designed to help you “live how you want with ease,” Santoro says. “Our biggest priority is that you are safe, comfortable, and happy in your home.”
That means access to a 24/7 member experience team, who can help you sort out everything from a leaky sink to your next Landing transfer — 100% online. It also includes a “peace of mind guarantee” that states Landing will fix issues, transfer you to a new apartment, or provide a full refund if you’re not happy in the first week of living in your new place.
The biggest perk, though, is that every year Landing members get seven days of travel within the Landing network for exactly $0, meaning that you can book any furnished apartment in one of their 80 cities for a week-long stay, for free. “Just bring all the essentials you can fit in your suitcase, and we’ll take care of the rest,” Santoro says.
Can I bring my own furniture?
There are plenty of unfurnished apartments on Landing that you can make your own, or you can nix the need for movers and opt for one of the furnished options. In the furnished apartments, Landing has an entire interior design team tasked with making rentals truly feel like home, and they use an exclusive line of furniture to make it happen. Plus, the basics are fully stocked (like essential toiletries and pots and pans) so you are free to pack exceptionally light.
Speaking of basics, Landing also makes sure that utilities are set up when you arrive in one of their furnished places, so you won’t need to worry about hooking up the WiFi before you can settle in.
Who do I contact if the apartment needs a repair?
Gone are the days of trying to nail down time with your super to fix a leaky sink or busted outlet. Just send a text to the Landing member experience team and they’ll coordinate getting someone out to look at it. Better yet, they’ll also have someone from their network of hosts meet the repair guy (or gal) so you don’t have to schedule your entire day around their arrival. Regular housekeeping for furnished apartments can also be set up right in the app (though you’ll still have to pay for the cleaning), so that you can spend more time enjoying your home, not scrubbing it.
Can I bring my pet?
Simply put, yes. There are a ton of pet-friendly apartments within the Landing network, so you won’t need to drastically limit your search (or stay in your current lease) in order to keep your furry pal with you. Besides, a home’s not really a home until there’s dog (or cat!) hair around.