You can plan your travel and trip itinerary down to the minute and still be surprised: After all, anything can happen. When you're traveling during the busiest time of year, tensions are high and things can take a left turn very quickly. The best thing to do is stay calm and roll with the punches. When things get a little hectic, take a few deep breaths and gather your thoughts before making your next move. Besides, most things tend to work out for the best.

Having the proper paperwork and identification can truly make or break a trip, so it’s best to double and triple check whatever is needed for your destination. Depending on where you’re going, it’ll behoove you to be confident of what’s required for entry and departure of that state or country. That might include your passport (and making sure you’re not too close to your expiration date ), photo I.D., and vaccination records. It would even be beneficial to research if the destination you’re traveling to requires visas for U.S. citizens — just for the added peace of mind. It’s best to pack these documents somewhere easily accessible, say a carry-on, making sure it’s also protected from any unexpected damages such as liquids. The last thing you want is to get stuck in a foreign country without identification – big yikes.

Although this is the jolliest time of year, most people can agree that it can be a little stressful. There are so many holiday itineraries to plan, plane tickets to purchase, festive outfits to buy, and family to lovingly tolerate. With so much on the mind, it’s easy to forget one or two important travel needs amidst the hustle and bustle of the season. To help busy planners get a jump start on wintertime travel needs, we rounded up a few tips to keep at the top of your lists (just be sure to check it twice).

Get travel insurance

It’s one thing to be prepared, but it’s another to have what you need when the worst happens. And while we never want that to happen, it’s better to be safe than very sorry. Getting travel insurance can protect you against a variety of unfortunate incidents, including travel delays, lost or damaged baggage, trip cancellation, and medical emergencies. There are a few companies that also have packages with detailed benefits for frequent fliers or if you need special accommodations for children or elderly travelers, such as Allianz Travel and Nationwide. Some airlines also offer insurance for an additional fee when booking flights, so reading up on what’s out there and comparing a few options may save you big bucks in the long run.

The best part is most are fairly inexpensive; some starting around $30, depending on where you’re going and the length of your trip. For additional security, you can even enroll in the U.S. State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) before you travel to get alerts about any emergencies or safety concerns in the country you'll be visiting. As a wise person once said: Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.

Pack fragile presents with extra care

Of course you’ll need to make sure you have all your photo-ready outfits organized (and tightly folded for maximum space potential), as well as the proper packing techniques to avoid crushing fragile gifts. When traveling with presents, the last thing you want is to arrive at your destination with broken pieces instead of the gift you’ve thoughtfully picked out for loved ones. For maximum efficiency, travel experts suggest hard-shell luggage — this way even if they get tossed around throughout your travel, there’s less potential for damage than say a standard duffel bag. If the last-minute purchase is not in your plans, then wrapping your more fragile pieces within your clothing would provide the padding you need for your journey.

Experience a mix of local spots and tourist attractions

No matter if you’re traveling to a different state or another country, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of things to do to fill up your time. What’s the point of traveling away from home if you don’t experience something entirely new? When booking your excursions, it’s fun to check out the top tourist attractions — think, the spots you see being raved about on social media — but throwing in a few local spots will add to your overall experience. Step away from the hashtags and click over to Google maps to search for lesser known attractions and eateries. Even better: Take a walk and see what you stumble across. You’re bound to find cool places where locals hang out and you’ll have a much more unique story for when you go back home.