6 Airport Wi-Fi Hacks You Need to Know Before You Fly

Trick the network into resetting your time limit

Airports know how long you’ve been on their Wi-Fi based on a Media Access Control (MAC) address, a specific number assigned to your computer or device. If you run out of time and get booted from the network, download the Technitium MAC Address Changer for Windows or Linkliar for OS X to change your MAC address, fooling the network into thinking you’re using a different computer.



Type "?.jpg" at the end of the URL

This is an old trick, but it still works at some airports. If you add ?.jpg to the end of the URL of the site you’re trying to visit, you can get around the Wi-Fi restrictions. Keep in mind, this hack only does its job if the network allows images without a redirect.