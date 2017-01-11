8 Terrifyingly Dirty Parts of an Airplane You Never Suspected

Flying might be, statistically, the safest mode of transportation in the world. Safest, in terms of your chances of not dying in a fiery crash. But nowhere near the safest in terms of getting sick. And while there are plenty of ways that flying is destroying your health, germs are probably the grossest.



But even the most obsessive people need to fly; they just also need know which parts of the cabin to wipe down with the industrial-size pack of bleach wipes stashed in their carry-on. And to help them out, we talked to flight attendants -- and pored over current medical research -- to identify the eight nastiest parts of the airplane.