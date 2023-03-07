Photo: Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts - Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa, Grand Cayman

When booking a vacation, finding the right hotel is almost half the fun. If you want to level-up your upcoming getaway, you’ll want to consider travel credit cards that offer hotel rewards. For instance, after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening a Chase IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card, new cardmembers earn 175,000 bonus points, which can be redeemed for stays at IHG Hotels & Resorts’ 6,000+ properties and 18 brands around the world. By using the card on everyday purchases — from your favorite places to dine to fueling up at gas stations — you’ll earn points that can be used to redeem rewards that’ll enhance your vacation. Outside of free nights, cardmembers also receive IHG One Rewards’ Platinum elite status, as well as travel perks like up to $100 every four years for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®, and up to $50 United® TravelBank Cash. To make booking your next getaway with the Chase IHG Rewards Premier Credit Card an easy task, we’ve rounded up eight IHG Hotel & Resorts stays around the world with breathtaking views and unforgettable amenities.

Photo: Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts - Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa, Grand Cayman

Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa, Grand Cayman Cayman Islands As the boutique hotel brand’s first international luxury resort, the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa is the perfect getaway destination for continuously soaking in the tropical island energy. The lavish, open-air-style rooms and suites include beachside bungalows, which are perfect for viewing the turquoise waters of the famous Seven Mile Beach just a few feet away. The resort is also close to attractions including a golf course, turtle farm, botanic garden, and the famous Rum Point. Plus, if you’ve ever wanted to swim with or see stingrays up close, then you’re in luck — there are local excursions that will help you live out your mermaid dreams. The resort hosts a diverse mix of restaurants, along with weekly social dining experiences to meet other food lovers, bringing the island to your plate. This summer, the resort is also hosting the rejuvenating Seafire Wellness Festival where guests have participate in a mix of activities including sound healing sessions, breath work workshops, group meditations, workouts on the beach, facilitated by wellness experts ready to guide guests on their self-discovery.

Photo: Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts - InterContinental Warsaw

InterContinental Warsaw Warsaw, Poland The swimming pool on the 43rd floor with its gorgeous city-wide view is enough reason to stay at the InterContinental Warsaw — taking a late-night swim while seeing the city’s lights gleam below just whispers luxurious self-care. For those who speak food as a love language, the culinary offerings here will certainly delight. At on-site restaurant Platter, Chef Karol Okrasa offers a modern take on traditional Polish cuisine with adventurous fine-dining dishes like saddle of venison and Dutch matjas (herring). Platter’s wine list also includes more than 100 international wines with an expert sommelier available to assist in choosing the best pairing for each plate for a more curated and personalized experience.

Photo: Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts - InterContinental Bordeaux – Le Grand Hôtel

InterContinental Bordeaux – Le Grand Hôtel Bordeaux, France You can redeem your Anniversary Free Night at the InterContinental Bordeaux and capture mesmerizing, panoramic snapshots of the city from The Rooftop bar, which offers a different experience depending on the season, from a glazed terrace in winter to an open-air lounge in summer. Alongside the hotel’s two bars, (the other is the cozy, English-style L’Orangerie, open in winter), there are two restaurants, one being Gordon Ramsay’s two-Michelin-starred Le Pressoir d’Argent. In addition to the fine dining experiences, it wouldn’t be a hotel stay at Le Grand Hôtel without getting pampered in Spa Guerlain. The spa offers plenty of luxe treatments including body sculpting and sono-sensory massages.

Photo: Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts - Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Bangkok, Thailand Put your Global Entry credit to good use and take-off to an award-winning hotel in the heart of Bangkok. Staying here not only offers five distinctive and equally decadent restaurants, but there’s also a tea room up on the 30th floor that captures the feeling of sipping in the corner of a library or your favorite reading nook at home. Pet owners will be happy to learn that the location, like all Kimptons, is pet-friendly, and even offers a wide range of pet amenities such as toys, beds, grooming kits, food bowls, and treats. For pampering yourself, there’s a spa with all the necessary treatments and features, which can be virtually toured on the hotel’s website.

Photo: Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts - Hotel Indigo Shanghai on the Bund

Hotel Indigo Shanghai on the Bund Shanghai, China What’s more luxurious than staying on the south end of the Huangpu River? Hotel Indigo Shanghai on the Bund curates each room to emulate the authenticity of the city with inspiration from Shikumen bricks, Pudong’s skyline, and Yuyuan Garden. Have a cocktail at the rooftop bar or sip tea at the nearby river-view cafe. Let’s not forget the three-floor steakhouse that bridges classic tastes with modern flair. Cardmembers receive up to 26 points per dollar spent on purchases with IHG Hotels & Resorts, meaning they’ll earn on their stay as well as while enjoying bites and beverages throughout the hotel. When you’re in need of some quiet, you can sit in the Me Space for uninterrupted alone time, or take a dip in the indoor swimming pool overlooking Shanghai. Speaking of fitness, the fully-equipped workout center, facing the Huangpu River, opens at 1 am so you can get in a rejuvenating workout while also looking out onto the water.

Photo: Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts - InterContinental New York Barclay

InterContinental New York Barclay New York City Part of the allure of New York City is its rich history, and the sophisticated InterContinental New York Barclay has catered to guests since 1926, giving it plenty of time to perfect luxury. Guests can explore the hotel’s nearly 100-year history with the help of a guided map and will even receive trinkets to commemorate the historical excursion. Film buffs can step into their own Breakfast at Tiffany’s moment by visiting iconic spots from the movie located steps from the hotel. Plus, when Cardmembers redeem points for a consecutive four-night stay, they’ll receive the fourth night free, giving them ample time to take in the many sights and lights of the Big Apple. Alongside glamorous views of the city, the rooftop is home to a garden that houses six hives of Carniolan honey bees, which produce more than 200 pounds of honey a year. Barclay honey can be enjoyed at The Parlour, the hotel’s onsite restaurant and bar, as part of its food and beverage offerings.

Photo: Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts - Holiday Inn Express Springdale — Zion National Park Area

Holiday Inn Express Springdale — Zion National Park Area Springdale, Utah See the great outdoors while staying in a cozy, quaint hotel loaded with all the necessary amenities for relaxing and feeling at home away from home. Holiday Inn Express features the cliffs of Zion right behind the hotel, so you’ll get unbelievable views even when taking a break from the fresh air. The firepit, whirlpool, and heated outdoor pool make this an enjoyable stay during the cooler seasons, too. Plus, enjoy a complimentary breakfast — a perk that comes with any Holiday Inn Express stay. This is definitely a spot to unplug and unwind, but if you need to get business handled, there’s Wifi included and a fully-equipped business center for all your remote-working needs.

Photo: Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts - Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York

Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York New York City There’s nothing like staying under the bright city lights and feeling like the ultimate trendsetter. Hotel Indigo Lower East Side embodies the cool, artsy vibes of the LES as soon as you enter the lobby with colorful art on the walls and intricate sculptures throughout the building. An elite stay in the city is nothing without a rooftop pool and a bar to match. Partygoers from across the boroughs come here to enjoy Mr. Purple, the iconic 15th floor bar that’s known for its cocktails and amazing views of the downtown skyline. Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York is also a lover of pets, offering IHG One Rewards members 1,000 points and a waived pet fee when you book with the "Pets and the City" offer.