Amazing Cliff Houses You Can Actually Rent

Do you like livin’ the high life? Sittin’ on top of the world? Being above it all? Then you’re really going to love these killer (hopefully not really) houses, all of which are perched on cliffs and have amazing views, and all of which the owners will let you (yes, even YOU) rent out for the right price.

Fairhaven, Australia

The Pole House is suspended 132ft above the beach so that guests feel like they’re floating on air when inside. This one’s more of a romantic getaway since there’s only one bedroom, but if you like the person enough and aren’t afraid of heights, you’ll be excited to spend the night in what very well may be Australia’s most famous home. The house is only accessible via a 76ft-long walkway and features floor-to-ceiling retracting glass walls with jaw-dropping views and a suspended fireplace for romantic snuggles and/or keeping the place warm. While the property is officially “not suitable for children," it is clearly ideal for making them. Rates start at $575, and there’s a two-night minimum.