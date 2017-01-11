European Castles You Can Spend the Night In

Turns out, you don't have to be one of the world's sexiest royals to sleep like a king. At least not if you're trekking around Europe. From Irish fortresses, to English dungeons, to the massive mansions of former dictators, here are nine castles and palaces where you can bunk down for the (k)night.



Cong, Co. Mayo, Ireland

One of the oldest castles in all of Ireland, Ashford was built in 1228 and was once home to Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness. Yeah, from that Guinness brewing dynasty. The castle hotel has been welcoming royalty, dignitaries, celebrities, and heads of state since 1939, and it recently reopened following a multiphase renovation.