The Roar of Daytona: A Day at the Great American Race

Gerard Butler grabbed a microphone and announced, “Drivers, start your engines.” And then the air dropped silent, anticipation filled the speedway. Everyone who’d been there before knew what was coming -- the roar. The heart-pumping sound of unapologetic volume announcing, “It’s time to fucking go.” After a thick hesitation, all 44 engines started up at once, and the shockwave hit my ears for the first time. I felt the adrenaline release from my brain, and wanted to jump out of my seat and punch somebody. (Note: I'm generally not that violent. I absolutely blame the noise.) And even after the green flag dropped the roar never went away.



And that roar is a big part of why watching NASCAR on television offers you absolutely ZERO idea of what a race is like. Like, none. The drivers moved in a two-wide formation at over 185 miles an hour literally within inches of each other. To put it in perspective, think about that guy who rides your ass in the left lane when you’re going 80 down the highway. Now, add 100 miles per hour to your speed and surround yourself with 42 other cars. And then, drive from Chicago to Pittsburgh! That’s essentially what these drivers do for 500 miles. Watching that formation glide over the asphalt at deadly speeds is one of the most impressive things you’ll see in sports.