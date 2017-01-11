Travel

A Guide to Canadian Slang, According to Canadians

By Published On 01/11/2016 By Published On 01/11/2016
Lee Breslouer/Thrillist (edited)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

Because simply peppering your sentences about Justin Bieber with “eh” isn’t convincing anybody that you’re from Canada, we asked real-life Canadians for the lowdown on their most common slang words. And not surprisingly, they were extremely happy to help.

Related

related

The Only 11 Canadian Foods You'll Ever Need to Eat

related

20 reasons Canada is way better than the US

related

The 13 greatest things from Canada

related

The Only 11 Canadian Foods You'll Ever Need to Eat
Shutterstock

B'y

Where you're likely to hear it: Nova Scotia, Eastern Canada
What it means: An affectionate way to refer to a friend (usually of the same gender), and simply another word for “hey you,” “buddy,” “dude,” or “guy."
How it’s used in a sentence: "Goin' out on da tear tonight wit da b'ys eh!"
 

2-4

Where you're likely to hear it: Montréal
What it means: A case of 24 beers.
How it’s used in a sentence: “I'm going to the dep to pick up a 2-4 for the game.”
 

Back bacon

Where you're likely to hear it: Across Canada
What it means: It’s lean, cured cuts of meat from the back of the pig served in thick, round slices. So, yes, Canadian bacon.
How it’s used in a sentence: “Yeah, can I get two eggs and a side of back bacon, please?”

Sergei Bachlakov / Shutterstock.com

Giv'n'er

Where you're likely to hear it: Nova Scotia, Eastern Canada
What it means: To push hard, go balls out, or give it your all.
How it’s used in a sentence: "I was at pick up last night just giv'n'er, and i got the goal!"
 

Chirp

Where you're likely to hear it: Montréal
What it means: To talk smack.
How it’s used in a sentence: "They were chirping each other before the game hard, could get messy!”
 

Cinq à sept

Where you're likely to hear it: Montréal
What it means: It’s the equivalent of “happy hour.” Pronounced “sank-a-set,” which translates to “5 to 7.”
How it’s used in a (weirdly specific) sentence: “We’re headed to the W Montréal Living Room for cinq à sept. Are you meeting us?

Shutterstock

Life money

Where you're likely to hear it: Vancouver, British Columbia
What it means: Describes how lifestyle can be a currency. When you're doing something incredible that money can't buy: being with friends at a music show, riding the cleanest wave ever, etc.
How it’s used in a sentence: He tagged a picture of hiking near Garibaldi Lake with, “Life money well spent.”
 

Go out for a rip

Where you're likely to hear it: Toronto, Kingston, across Canada
What it means: To go out and have an easy-going, laid-back time.
How it’s used in a sentence: "Hey, I'll pick you up in a few, and we'll go out for a rip."
 

Gutfoundered

Where you're likely to hear it: Nova Scotia, Eastern Canada
What it means: Pronounced like "funded," it means to be extremely hungry or famished.
How it’s used in a sentence: "I was gutfoundered last night till I got some cod tongues and poutine."

Sergei Bachlakov / Shutterstock.com

Puck bunny

Where you're likely to hear it: Montréal, across Canada
What it means: Women who date hockey players.
How it’s used in a sentence: "She doesn't even like hockey, she's just a puck bunny."
 

Out on the tear

Where you're likely to hear it: Nova Scotia, Eastern Canada
What it means: To go out on the town, party, have a good time.
How it’s used in a sentence: "We were out on da tear last night and the old black rum hit me when I woke up this morning!"
 

Rotted

Where you're likely to hear it: Nova Scotia, Eastern Canada
What it means: When you're angry/disappointed/sad about something, then you're "rotted."
How it's used in a sentence: "I went over to Jake's for Jigg's dinner last night but I was rotted it wasn't salty enough!"

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Andrew Villagomez is a freelance writer and blogger who covers travel, men's fashion, and other lifestyle topics. Along with Thrillist, he has also contributed to Travel + Leisure, Details, Passport, and Essential Homme. Check out his blog, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @VeeTravels.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
A Hero Bartender Covered His House in 32,000 Beer Bottles

related

READ MORE
The Ultimate New Orleans Travel Guide
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
The Craziest Places an Airliner Could Land in an Emergency

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like