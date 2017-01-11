A Guide to Canadian Slang, According to Canadians

B'y

Where you're likely to hear it: Nova Scotia, Eastern Canada

What it means: An affectionate way to refer to a friend (usually of the same gender), and simply another word for “hey you,” “buddy,” “dude,” or “guy."

How it’s used in a sentence: "Goin' out on da tear tonight wit da b'ys eh!"



2-4

Where you're likely to hear it: Montréal

What it means: A case of 24 beers.

How it’s used in a sentence: “I'm going to the dep to pick up a 2-4 for the game.”

