What Makes Every Caribbean Island Special

You can’t really blame Americans for not knowing one Caribbean island from another. Our first exposure to them was likely the animatronic pirates firing fake canons at Disneyland. Or, if you’re a little younger, Johnny Depp!



Either way, "the Caribbean" to many Americans is simply a collection of islands somewhere south of Florida; and you’d be hard-pressed to find somebody who knows the difference between the Greater and Lesser Antilles, much less where they are located.

And it’s a shame, really. Because while every island down there boasts turquoise water, white sand beaches, and a lot of rum, that’s pretty much where the similarities end. Which is why, in the name of education, and civic duty, and better vacation planning, we've put together this handy map and guide to what makes each of the 29 islands special.