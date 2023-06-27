The Abandoned Hotel Full of Ghostly Opulence on an Island in Mozambique

Vilankulo is already a fairly remote destination. But this popular beach town in Mozambique is also a launching point to an even more secluded and entrancing island just off the shore. Stationed some 450 miles north of the country’s capital city Maputo, Vilankulo’s wide beach vistas and fresh seafood draw a crowd of mostly vacationing South Africans. And it’s no surprise—Johannesburg and Mbombela are the only two places outside of Mozambique with direct flights to the tiny coastal airport. Those who can’t or opt not to fly must brave the pothole-riddled Mozambican roads in order to kick back with a cold bottle of 2M each summer. But an hour-long boat ride from the beer-filled beaches of Vilankulo takes you to the deserted island of Santa Carolina, known locally as Paradise Island, where you’ll find the crumbling ruins of the Santa Carolina Hotel. Nowadays, only occasional day-trippers are privy to what Santa Carolina once was, but that wasn’t always the case. The sprawling beach resort was once home to hedonistic parties and a life of opulence seen only through the eyes of the rich and famous. It’s rumored that Elton John was a regular visitor, and some say it was here that—fingers skittering over the grand piano in the ballroom—Bob Dylan penned his hit “Mozambique.”

In its heyday, the lavish hotel boasted 250 handsomely appointed rooms. Now, island visitors are met with the image of the building’s faded pink and green façade jutting out into a seemingly deserted stretch of ocean as their boat bobs closer to shore. The eerie grounds beckon, offering subtle hints of the island’s storied past, as you step onto a blinding white beachfront littered with pinecones. One of a series of islands in the Bazaruto Archipelago at a mere 1.8 miles wide, Santa Carolina saw its first recorded inhabitants by way of an 18th-century penal colony. The exact history is a little fuzzy, with locals all relaying slightly different accounts of what actually happened there, but apparent remnants of an old fort indicate confirmation of its militaristic beginnings. As does its name, which can be traced back to an officer’s wife who, according to a 1994 New York Times article, died in childbirth and was buried on the island.

What we do know for sure is that Joaquim Alves, a wealthy Portuguese businessman, built the Santa Carolina Hotel as a resort destination in the 1950s. He was also the builder of one of Vilankulo’s first hotels—Dona Ana—which has since undergone renovations and remains a popular choice for modern-day tourists. The Santa Carolina Hotel, complete with a small airstrip and chapel, played host to countless parties, weddings, and tropical getaways—until the 1970s, when war and political unrest caused the hotel to be abandoned. The subsequent decades of continued tensions, a shaky political climate, and changing economic conditions meant that the structure stood largely undisturbed and crumbling into the ocean, its ruins roamed only by curious tourists. But that’s not to say anyone can just roll up and explore at their leisure. Since the entire archipelago is designated a national park, you’ll need to pay a fee to visit. Thanks to strict rules against overnight guests, the small volcanic island remains uninhabited, traversed only by vacationers looking to snorkel, picnic, or retrace the hushed footsteps of the mid-century celebrities who put the Santa Carolina Hotel on the map. The surrounding waters, now protected by a marine park, are still as clear as ever and, it should be noted, provide some of the best snorkeling in the area.

Photo by Sophie Baker

While the grandeur of the Santa Carolina Hotel has gradually faded, the allure remains intact. Holes still line the back wall of the old bar where wines and local rum were funneled through cement to be served with a flourish by the barman. Faded pink and blue mosaic tiles still cling to the pillars of ballrooms that once commanded incredible views of the Bazaruto Archipelago’s azure ocean. If you let your mind wander, you can still hear the echoes of laughter and clinking glasses within the dilapidated walls, transporting you to an era when every night was buzzing with the intoxicating feeling of being far away from reality. Venture farther into the ruins and you’ll find what’s left of ocean-facing Boma fire pits encircling the once carefully kept hotel grounds. The sense of nostalgia here is almost overwhelming—a poignant reminder that a simple twist of fate or turn in fortune is all that can stand between living it up and quite literally sliding into the sea.

Back in Vilankulo, there’s plenty to be done outside of scouting abandoned hotels set on former slices of paradise. Activities abound—walking along the beach, going horseback riding with the famous Retzlaffs of One Hundred and Four Horses fame, visiting crafts and makers markets, and seeking out freshly caught prawns or flame-grilled fish at local haunts. As for where to stay, the picture-perfect islets of the Bazaruto Archipelago lay claim to a host of (non-derelict) five-star resorts, while greater Vilankulo offers your pick of more modest beachfront hotels and lodges. However you decide to while away your time in coastal Mozambique, checking out the windswept grounds of the once luxuriant Santa Carolina Hotel is an unmissable experience, especially for those in tune with other-worldly elements. Because despite the resort’s current condition, it’s still, in the words of Bob Dylan, “magic in a magical land.”